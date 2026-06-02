7 Morning Exercises Men Over 60 Should Do to Restore Leg Muscle

These seamless morning moves can help you rebuild your leg strength and muscle.

Did you know that your largest muscle groups are in your lower body? Having strong legs is essential to avoid age-related challenges, preserve metabolic health, and lower the chance of serious falls. The natural loss of lean muscle mass known as sarcopenia can negatively impact your leg strength, and working out is the best way to help preserve it.

“The most important lower-body muscle groups to maintain later in life are the quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, calves, and hip stabilizers. These muscles are essential for everyday functional movements such as walking, climbing stairs, standing up from a chair, and maintaining balance,” explains Robyn Culbertson, PT, DPT, Board-Certified Geriatric Clinical Specialist, APTA Spokesperson.

We spoke with experts who share seven morning exercises men over 60 should do to restore leg muscle. Doing so will help you enjoy active, independent living.

According to Jacob Siwicki, founder and head coach of Siwicki Fitness, NCSF and AFAA certified, former top 1% globally ranked Equinox group fitness instructor (2019), Dartmouth economics graduate and former Dartmouth football player, fitness expert on FOX 5 DC, ranked #1 personal trainer in D.C. in 2021, the exercises he selected address the four key leg movement patterns—squat, lunge, hinge, and single-leg—in a quick and efficient manner.

“They use free weights, which forces all the stabilizer recruitment that machines miss completely. And every one of them is either unilateral or asymmetric enough to expose the side-to-side imbalances that quietly develop after 60 and eventually lead to limping, knee pain, and falls,” he says.

Below are several morning moves to add to your routine to restore leg muscle as you age. Keep in mind that it’s always wise to check in with your healthcare provider or a personal trainer before starting a new workout routine. According to Culbertson, physical therapy can also be an incredibly beneficial addition to your fitness routine.

“It’s never too early to make physical therapy part of your health routine,” Culbertson shares.

Goblet Squats

“This is the single best exercise for quad and glute mass, and the foundation of every leg session,” Siwicki says.

​​Stand tall, feet slightly wider than shoulder-width. Grasp a dumbbell with both hands, and hold the weight in front of your chest with your elbows pointing down and tucked in. Hinge at the hips and bend your knees to squat, keeping the weight in place. Squat as far as you can with a straight back. Push through your heels to return to the starting position. Perform 5 sets of 5 reps with a 25 to 40-pound dumbbell (if fitness level allows).

Reverse Lunges

“This exercise builds unilateral leg strength, which is the quality that fades the fastest after 60,” Siwicki says.

Stand tall with your feet hip-distance apart and arms at your sides, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Step your left foot back a few feet, making sure to land on the ball of your foot. Lower into a lunge position until your front thigh is parallel to the ground and your back knee hovers just above the floor. Press through your front heel to rise back up to standing. Perform 3 sets of 8 reps per side, holding 15 to 25-pound dumbbells in each hand (if fitness level allows).

Step-Ups

“This exercise trains the single-leg drive pattern you need for stairs and hills and getting up out of a low chair,” Siwicki tells us.

Begin by standing tall, facing a 12 to 18-inch box. Place your left foot firmly onto the surface, keeping your core engaged and chest tall. Press through your left heel to lift your body until your left leg is straight and you’re standing on the surface. Use control to lower back to the start position. Repeat on the other side. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps on each side.

Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift

“This exercise hits the hamstrings and the glutes and the small ankle stabilizers that prevent falls,” Siwicki says.

Begin by standing tall and holding a dumbbell in each hand. Shift your weight to one leg. Keep a slight bend in the standing knee. Lift the opposite leg straight behind you and reach toward the floor, keeping your lower back, shoulders, and hips straight as you do so. Return to a standing position. Perform 3 sets of 6 to 8 reps per side with a single 15 to 25 pound dumbbell (if fitness level allows).

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Slow Calf Raises

“The calves are the most-neglected leg muscle in older men, and the first line of defense against tripping,” Siwicki points out.

Begin by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart. Engage your core. Rise onto your toes slowly, lifting for 1 second. Lower back down for 3+ seconds. Perform 3 sets of 12 reps.

Sit-to-Stands

“These strengthen the quadriceps, glutes, and core while improving the ability to safely get up from a chair—a key functional movement tied to long-term mobility,” explains Culbertson.

Begin seated at the front of a sturdy chair, feet under your knees. Lean forward just a bit. Try to stand up without using your knees, hands, or additional support. Use control to slowly sit back down.

Bridges

“Bridges are excellent for strengthening the glutes, hamstrings, and core muscles that support posture, walking, and lower back stability,” Culbertson says.