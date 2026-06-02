5 Chair Exercises That Restore Walking Strength Faster Than Gym Workouts After 60

Trainer shares 5 chair moves that restore walking strength after 60.

Aging is no walk in the park. Stairs feel harder than they used to, or maybe walks become shorter, slower, or more tiring. Over time, weakened muscles around your hips, thighs, calves, and core can negatively impact your mobility, balance, and independence as you age.

While many older adults assume gym workouts are the best solution, that’s not always the case. Heavy machines and long workouts can sometimes create more fatigue than functional exercises, especially if you’re already dealing with balance, coordination, or joint health challenges.

Research published in Frontiers in Aging shows that functional lower-body exercises can improve walking speed, balance, and mobility in older adults more effectively than isolated machine-based training alone. Other studies have found that low-impact strength exercises, when performed consistently, can significantly improve your gait mechanics and lower body endurance later in life.

With all that said, we have good news: Chair exercises can help you restore walking strength faster than gym workouts after 60. Chair exercises reduce joint strain while allowing older adults to strengthen the exact muscles involved in walking. They also make it easier to move consistently, which becomes crucial for maintaining muscle and mobility after 60.

To learn more, we spoke with James Brady, CPT, a certified personal trainer at OriGym, who shares his top five chair exercises for adults over 60 to start walking better and faster. Keep reading for the exercises and step-by-step instructions.

(Next up: Don’t miss If You Can Hold a Plank This Long After 60, Your Core Strength Is Elite.)

Seated Marches

Seated marches strengthen your hip flexors and quads while supporting the natural mechanics used during walking. “Seated marches are one of the best chair exercises for restoring walking strength,” Brady says.

How to do it:

Sit tall near the edge of a sturdy chair. Position your feet flat on the floor hip-width apart. Engage your core and keep your chest lifted. Slowly lift one knee toward your chest. Avoid leaning backward during the movement. Lower your foot back down with control. Repeat on the opposite side. Continue alternating sides in a steady rhythm. Perform two to three sets of 15 to 20 reps per leg, resting for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Seated Leg Extensions

“Leg extensions help strengthen the quadriceps, which play a major role in stabili\zing the knees and generating power while walking,” explains Brady. Strong quads are essential for climbing stairs, standing, and maintaining walking endurance.

How to do it:

Sit upright in a sturdy chair with both feet flat on the floor. Keep your chest lifted and your core flexed. Slowly extend one leg until straight. Flex your foot gently at the top of the movement. Squeeze your thigh muscle for one to two seconds. Lower your leg back down slowly with control then alternate sides. Complete two to three sets of 10 to 15 reps per leg. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Chair Sit-to-Stands

“Chair sit-to-stands are one of the most functional exercises for older adults because they directly improve the ability to stand, walk, and climb stairs independently,” says Brady.

How to do it:

Sit upright in a sturdy chair with your feet hip-width apart. Position your feet flat beneath your knees. Lean slightly forward at your hips. Drive through your heels to stand up. Fully extend your hips and knees at the top. Keep your chest lifted throughout the movement. Slowly lower yourself back into the chair with control. Try to avoid using your hands for assistance if possible. Aim for two to three sets of 10 to 15 reps, resting for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Seated Heel Raises

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Weak calves are often associated with slower walking speed and reduced stability. “Seated heel raises strengthen the calves and ankles, which are essential for balance, push-off strength, and maintaining a steady walking pace,” explains Brady.

How to do it:

Sit upright with your feet flat on the floor. Position your feet hip-width apart. Engage your core and maintain upright posture. Keep your toes planted firmly on the floor. Slowly lift your heels as high as possible. Pause for one to two seconds at the top of the movement. Lower your heels back down slowly with control. Do two to three sets of 15 to 20 reps, resting for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Seated Knee Lifts With Hold

This movement also challenges balance and control while reinforcing walking mechanics. “Seated knee lifts with a pause at the top help improve lower body endurance and hip stability,” Brady says.

How to do it: