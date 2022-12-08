Let's face it: When it comes to looking muscle-beach-ready, big arms are an absolute must. For truly shirt-ripping arms, it's going to take hitting each muscle from shoulder to wrist for a comprehensively-built set of pythons that will surely put you a sleeve size up—maybe even two! Plus, it will help get rid of "turkey wings" over the holidays. So gear up for the only 10-minute arm workout you need that's a total sleeve-buster.

In this killer arm-blasting workout, we'll hit the following muscles to ensure growth down the entire arm:

Shoulders

Triceps

Biceps

Forearms

While machine exercises can be great to include in your training, this 10-minute arm workout uses exclusively dumbbells, so if you're ready, let's hit it! Plan to perform each exercise for 10 reps, rest briefly, then move to the next exercise. Repeat the full circuit three to five times.

1 Dumbbell Shoulder Presses

While many think of biceps when it comes to big arms, a built-up set of shoulders is a requirement to ensure your arms appear muscular. The dumbbell shoulder press is excellent for blasting the deltoids and some of the triceps for a fantastic shoulder pump.

To perform the dumbbell shoulder press, begin standing with your feet hip-width apart holding dumbbells in your hands, raised to shoulder level. Press the dumbbells up and overhead. You can bring them together at the top for a maximum range of motion. Slowly return to the starting position. Repeat for target repetitions.

2 Dumbbell Rear Delt Rows

The rear delt row specifically targets the back of the shoulder, which the overhead press does not focus on as much. The rear delts round out a nicely shaped shoulder for a solid 3D appearance.

To perform a dumbbell rear delt row, begin bent over with a lighter dumbbell in each hand. Keep elbows straight, extend the dumbbells laterally, keeping your thumbs pointed to the ground. Extend until your arms are fully extended out to the side. Hold for a brief moment at the top, then return to the starting position. Repeat for the target reps.

3 Tricep Dumbbell Skull Crushers

The skull crusher exercise blasts the triceps, seriously adding volume to your arms.

To perform a skull crusher, begin lying on a bench with a dumbbell held in both hands behind your head. Extend your arms until the dumbbell is over your head and your arms are locked out. Slowly return to the starting position. Repeat for the target reps.

4 Bicep Arnold Curls

The Arnold curl is a bicep curl variation that hits multiple heads of the bicep.

To perform an Arnold curl, hold dumbbells at your sides, palms facing inward. Raise the dumbbells by bending at the elbow, rotating your wrists upward as you raise them. Slowly return to the starting position. Repeat for the target reps.

5 Wrist Curls

Wrist curls help pump up your forearms and ensure your "pythons" are well-rounded.

To perform wrist curls, begin with a dumbbell in your hand with your forearm resting on a table or bench. Curl the dumbbell up with your wrist, focusing on squeezing the muscles in your forearm. Return to the starting position. Repeat for the target reps.