Cozy season is upon us, which means one thing: You may not feel motivated to leave your warm home in order to work up a sweat at the gym. That's perfectly okay! Your fitness routine doesn't have to suffer, because we have your back with the perfect five-minute standing arm workout for toned biceps. The best part is, this regimen doesn't take a lot of time at all, and you can do it right in your living room if you so choose.

A popular area of the body many of my clients want to target and improve is the biceps. When it comes to building up your biceps—outside of training them directly—you need to get stronger in your pulling exercises, such as rows and lat pulldowns. Once you gain strength in those movements, you'll see your biceps begin to improve.

Keep in mind that your biceps respond well to higher rep work and shorter rest periods. This will get as much blood flow to them as possible, allowing you to build them up.

When choosing the right movements, you should perform curls that involve different hand positions and equipment. And don't neglect your forearms—they're a key part of your upper arm.

All you need is a resistance band and a set of dumbbells in order to sculpt toned biceps with this routine. Keep reading to learn about the ultimate five-minute standing arm workout we put together just for you. Perform it as a standalone workout or as a finished after an upper body session. And next up, don't miss The Best Arm Workout To Get Rid of "Turkey Wings," Trainer Says.

1. Dumbbell Hammer Curls

To perform your dumbbell hammer curls, grab a pair of dumbbells. Use a neutral grip, and make sure both hands are facing each other. Keep your shoulders pulled back as you curl the dumbbells up, flexing your forearms and biceps the entire time. Squeeze hard at the top of the curling motion, then resist on the way down. Complete 10 to 12 reps.

2. Zottman Curls

The dumbbell Zottman curl is an awesome way to build your biceps and forearms at the same time. Talk about killing two birds with one stone!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To perform the Zottman curl, curl the dumbbells up as you normally would. At the top of the movement, turn your palms down and lower the weights, keeping tension in your forearms. Then, flip your palms back up, and repeat. Complete 10 reps.

3. Resistance Band Curls

Last but not least, grab your resistance band. Step on the resistance band, and take hold of the handles. Keep your chest tall and core tight, and curl the handles toward your body. Squeeze your biceps hard at the top of the motion, then resist all the way down until your arms are fully extended before performing another rep. Complete 12 to 15 reps.