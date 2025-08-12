 Skip to content

Is 10 Minutes of Exercise Daily Enough to Stay Strong?

Experts break down whether 10 minutes of daily exercise helps maintain and build strength.
Published on August 12, 2025 | 9:15 AM

Exercise is essential at every age and stage of life. Regular physical activity is linked to a plethora of long-term health benefits, including weight loss and management, improved cardiovascular health, decreased risk of illness, boosted bone and muscle strength, and better sleep. But when you’re in a time crunch, you’ve likely faced a common dilemma: Is 10 minutes of exercise daily enough to stay strong? We spoke with experts who gave us answers.

Is 10 Minutes of Daily Exercise Enough To Maintain or Improve Strength?

As you age, muscle mass and bone density naturally decline. That’s why it’s so important to maintain a healthy, active lifestyle. But how much exercise is realistically enough to preserve or build strength?

“[Ten minutes of daily exercise] can be [sufficient]—especially when time or energy is limited,” Luke Jones, a certified personal trainer at HERO Movement, tells us. “You won’t break world-records in 10 minutes, but you can definitely maintain and even improve key qualities like strength, joint integrity, and confidence in movement. It’s really about using that time intentionally.”

What Exercises Are Most Beneficial When Time Is Limited?

Jones recommends focusing on full-body workouts to get the biggest bang for your buck. This includes exercises like pull-ups, swings, carries, presses, cleans, and squats.

“There’s no one-size-fits-all solution—[the] main thing is choosing exercises that feel meaningful and work multiple areas at once. Your goals and background help guide the focus,” Jones says.

How to Structure a 10-Minute Workout for Strength Gains

According to Dr. Milica McDowell, doctor of PT, exercise physiologist, and VP of operations at Gait Happens, minimizing rest periods is crucial to see noticeable results.

“If you are only working out for 10 minutes, there should be less than 20 seconds of rest between sets or exercise changes,” McDowell explains. “If you use the same piece of equipment throughout, you’ll lose less time fiddling with your weights and more time building strength. I’d suggest one middle heavy kettlebell for a 10-minute session and creating a circuit with very little rest.”

When it comes to shorter sweat sessions, structure and intensity are key.

“You’ve got less time to work with, so it helps to keep rest times tight and movements purposeful—EMOMs or simple complexes can work well (performing one exercise after the other),” Jones tells us. “It’s not the same as a full session, but over time, it can still lead to real progress.”

In addition, don’t forget about adding “some rhythm” to your shorter workouts. Variety is the spice of life—and that goes for your workouts, too.

“Not everything has to be intense, but it helps to mix things up and keep a sense of progression,” Jones says. “Consistency counts, but so does adaptability.”

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
