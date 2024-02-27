5 Best Workouts To Regain Muscle & Strength

Regaining muscle and strength after a period of inactivity or injury can be a challenging journey, but with the right workouts, dedication, and consistency, it's entirely achievable. Whether you're a beginner who's looking to rebuild your physique or a seasoned athlete aiming to bounce back, incorporating a mix of effective exercises into your routine is crucial. Here are five top-notch workouts to regain muscle and strength. I always recommend them to my clients to help them effectively achieve this goal.

Incorporating these workouts into your fitness regimen can help kickstart your journey to build back muscle and strength. Remember to listen to your body, gradually increase intensity, and stay consistent to achieve your desired results. Always consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new exercise program, especially if you have existing health conditions or concerns. With dedication and perseverance, you'll be well on your way to reclaiming your strength and vitality.

Keep reading to learn about my best workouts to regain muscle and strength. And when you're finished, be sure to check out I Tried 3 Pairs of Brooks Running Shoes & One Beats the Rest by a Mile.

Workout #1: Full-Body Compound Routine

Full-body compound workouts engage multiple muscle groups simultaneously, making them highly efficient for muscle gain and strength development. These exercises also stimulate the release of growth hormone, promoting overall muscle growth.

1. Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a barbell across your upper back. Lower your body by bending your knees and hips, keeping your back straight. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Perform three sets of eight to 12 reps.

2. Deadlifts

Stand with your feet hip-width apart with a loaded barbell in front of you. Bend at your hips and knees, lowering your torso while keeping your back straight. Grab the barbell with an overhand grip, and lift it by extending your hips and knees. Complete three sets of six to eight reps.

3. Bench Presses

Lie on a flat bench, gripping the barbell slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower the barbell to your chest while keeping your elbows close to your body. Press the barbell back up until your arms are fully extended. Perform three sets of eight to 10 reps.

RELATED: 8 Tips for Boosting Muscle Growth After 50, According to a Trainer

Workout #2: Bodyweight Circuit Training

Bodyweight circuit training is ideal for regaining muscle and strength as it requires minimal equipment and can be done anywhere. This workout boosts cardiovascular health while building lean muscle mass.

1. Pushups

Start in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart. Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the ground. Push back up to the starting position. Complete three sets of 10 to 15 reps.

2. Lunges

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Take a step forward with one leg, lowering your hips until both knees are bent at a 90-degree angle. Push back up to the starting position. Perform three sets of 12 reps per leg.

3. Bodyweight Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your body by bending your knees and pushing your hips back. Keep your chest up and your back straight, then return to the starting position. Perform three sets of 15 to 20 reps.

RELATED: 10 Best Total-Body Exercises To Look 10 Years Younger After 40

Workout #3: Dumbbell Strength Training

Dumbbell strength training allows for unilateral movement, helping to correct muscle imbalances and regain overall strength. It also provides versatility in exercises, targeting various muscle groups effectively.

1. Dumbbell Rows

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, hinge at the hips, and lean forward slightly. Pull the dumbbells toward your ribcage, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Lower the dumbbells back down with control. Complete three sets of 10 to 12 reps per arm.

2. Dumbbell Shoulder Presses

Sit on a bench with back support, holding a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height. Press the dumbbells overhead until your arms are fully extended. Lower the dumbbells back down to shoulder height. Perform three sets of eight to 10 reps.

3. Dumbbell Lunges

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, standing with your feet hip-width apart. Take a step forward with one leg, lowering your hips until both knees are bent at a 90-degree angle. Push back up to the starting position. Complete three sets of 12 reps per leg.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: 5 Strength Workouts To Speed Up Belly Fat Loss

Workout #4: High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

HIIT workouts are excellent for regaining muscle and strength while simultaneously torching calories and improving cardiovascular fitness. These workouts involve short bursts of intense exercise followed by brief rest periods.

1. Burpees

Start in a standing position, then squat down and place your hands on the ground. Jump your feet back into a plank position. Perform a pushup, then jump your feet back toward your hands. Explosively jump into the air, reaching your arms overhead. Perform three sets of 10 to 15 reps.

2. Jump Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Squat down, then explosively jump into the air. Land softly, and immediately lower into the next squat. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

3. Mountain Climbers

Start in a plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Drive one knee toward your chest, then quickly switch legs. Continue alternating legs at a rapid pace. Perform three sets of 20 to 30 seconds.

RELATED: People Are 'Retro Walking' & Swear by the Benefits: 'My Posture Is Now Nearly Perfect'

Workout #5: Resistance Band Regimen

Resistance band workouts are gentle on the joints while providing continuous tension throughout each movement, aiding in muscle growth and strength development. These exercises are versatile and can be adjusted to various resistance levels.

1. Banded Squats

Stand on a resistance band with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding the handles at shoulder height. Lower into a squat position, keeping tension on the band. Press through your heels to return to the starting position. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

2. Banded Pushups

Loop a resistance band around your back, and hold the ends in each hand. Assume a plank position with the band across your upper back. Perform pushups while maintaining tension on the band. Complete three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

3. Banded Pull-Aparts

Hold a resistance band with both hands in front of your chest, arms straight. Pull the band apart by spreading your arms to the sides, and squeezing your shoulder blades together. Slowly return to the starting position. Perform three sets of 15 to 20 reps.