If You Can Complete This Dumbbell Challenge at 40+, Your Strength Is Elite for Your Age

As you age, your body begins to send subtle reminders that strength isn’t guaranteed. Maybe your knees crack more than they used to, or carrying groceries feels heavier than it did ten years ago. However, the vital truth is that strength after 40 is reasonably necessary in helping you maintain muscle mass, protect your joints, and stay active doing the things you love.

That’s why simple, demanding challenges like this dumbbell workout matter. They provide a clear, measurable goal to strive for and reveal exactly where you stand. These kinds of workouts require mental fortitude, solid movement, and full-body strength. In return, they build more than muscle. They build confidence and prove that age shouldn’t limit your ability to do what you can do.

I’ve used this type of workout with clients who want to push themselves without overcomplicating the process. The movements are basic, but when paired with a time cap and a repeatable goal, they quickly reveal whether you’re coasting or truly strong for your age.

In this article, you’ll learn what the challenge is, what your score says about your strength, how to do the workout correctly, and how to keep getting stronger beyond 40.

What Is the Dumbbell Challenge?

This dumbbell challenge is as straightforward as it is grueling. Set a 10-minute clock. Your goal is to complete as many rounds as possible (AMRAP) of the following:

8 Goblet Squats

8 Dumbbell Push Presses

You’ll only need a pair of dumbbells and enough space to move freely. It’s a test of muscular endurance, coordination, and the ability to sustain high effort under fatigue. The goblet squat targets your quads, glutes, and core while reinforcing good posture and control. The push press engages your shoulders, arms, and legs, testing your power output and overhead strength.

Together, these movements form a clean, compelling snapshot of functional fitness. They require solid technique, stamina, and resilience, qualities that matter more with every passing decade.

Conquering this challenge means your body is moving well, your strength-to-weight ratio is solid, and your conditioning is dialed in. It’s a gold-standard effort that speaks louder than any number on a scale.

What Your Score Says About Your Strength

Your performance in this 10-minute AMRAP offers clear insight into how well your strength holds up under fatigue. Here’s a basic benchmark system:

Elite (6+ rounds): You’re performing at a high level for your age. Your strength, movement quality, and cardio capacity are all in sync.

You’re performing at a high level for your age. Your strength, movement quality, and cardio capacity are all in sync. Solid (4–5 rounds): You’re strong and capable, with room to level up. Slight improvements in endurance or pacing could bump you up.

You’re strong and capable, with room to level up. Slight improvements in endurance or pacing could bump you up. Needs Work (3 or fewer rounds): Don’t worry. You’ve found a baseline. Focus on improving strength, movement efficiency, and recovery to build up.

The beauty of this challenge is that it removes guesswork. You can retest every few weeks and watch your performance climb. That kind of progress is fuel for motivation, especially when training feels repetitive.

How to Perform the Dumbbell Challenge

What you need:

One moderate-to-heavy dumbbell for goblet squats and a pair of lighter dumbbells for push presses. You’ll need a timer and about 6 to 8 feet of open space. Set aside 15 minutes total, including your warm-up.

The Routine:

Goblet Squat (8 reps) Dumbbell Push Press (8 reps) Repeat for as many rounds as possible in 10 minutes.

Directions:

Start the timer. Perform 8 goblet squats with control, then immediately complete 8 push presses. Rest only as needed. Complete as many rounds as you can in 10 minutes without sacrificing form.

How to Do It:

Goblet Squat

Hold a dumbbell vertically at chest height with both hands. Keep your elbows tucked in and your chest up. Lower your hips down and back until your thighs are parallel to or below the floor. Keep your feet flat and your knees aligned with your toes. Drive through your heels to stand up. Repeat for 8 controlled reps.

Dumbbell Push Press

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height. Stand tall with feet shoulder-width apart. Dip your knees slightly, then drive through your legs. Use that power to press the dumbbells overhead. Lock out your arms fully at the top. Lower the dumbbells back to your shoulders in a controlled manner. Repeat for 8 reps, maintaining tempo.

How to Improve Your Strength Past 40

Once you’ve tackled the challenge, don’t stop there. Use it as a tool to build better strength habits.