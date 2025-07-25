4 Standing Moves That Keep You Strong Over 60, Say Trainers

Balance is the foundation for confident movement as you age. Once you pass 60, it becomes even more essential to train your balance regularly. That’s because balance affects everything from your ability to get out of a chair without wobbling to preventing slips and falls during simple daily activities.

I use balance exercises every single day with clients in their 60s and beyond. Whether we’re starting a strength workout or focusing on mobility and movement prep, I’ll often sneak in balance-focused moves during the warm-up. These exercises not only help their bodies wake up and move better, but they also serve as daily assessments. If someone’s struggling to stabilize during a march or sway during a lunge, it tells me where we need to adjust or focus. Sometimes those minor signs can be the most important.

What’s most encouraging is how quickly people can improve when they stick with it. I’ve seen clients go from wobbly and unsure to smooth and strong in just a few weeks. They walk with more confidence, move better during workouts, and feel more in control of their bodies. As I always like to remind them, balance builds both physical and mental strength.

In this article, I’m breaking down four of my go-to balance exercises. Each one is simple, scalable, and highly effective for maintaining stability and strength. Let’s get into them.

Exercise #1: Plank with Shoulder Taps

This exercise challenges your core stability while requiring coordination and control. It forces your body to resist rotation as you shift your weight, making it one of the most effective balance moves that also builds upper-body and core strength.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Muscles Trained: Core, shoulders, chest, glutes

How to Do It:

Start in a high plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders and your feet shoulder-width apart Brace your core and squeeze your glutes to keep your hips steady. Lift your right hand and tap your left shoulder, keeping your hips stationary. Return your hand to the ground and repeat with the left hand. Continue alternating taps while maintaining your body’s stability.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Complete 3 sets of 10 reps per side. Rest for 30 to 45 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Elevated plank shoulder taps, slow-motion shoulder taps, plank shoulder taps on a stability pad

Form Tip: Widen your feet to create a more stable base if your hips are rotating too much.

Exercise #2: Alternating Lunges

Lunges build single-leg strength and balance simultaneously. Shifting your weight forward and back challenges your coordination and strengthens the stabilizing muscles in your hips, knees, and ankles.

Muscles Trained: Quads, hamstrings, glutes, calves

How to Do It:

Stand tall with your feet together and hands at your sides or on your hips. Step forward with your right foot and lower your body until both knees form 90-degree angles. Push off your front foot and return to the starting position. Repeat on the left side and continue alternating.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Complete 3 sets of 8 reps per leg. Rest for 45 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Reverse lunges, walking lunges, assisted lunges with a chair or wall

Form Tip: Keep your chest tall and core engaged to prevent leaning too far forward.

Exercise #3: Standing Marching

This simple movement trains balance on one leg while improving hip mobility and coordination. It’s a great low-impact way to warm up your body and improve your ability to stabilize during everyday movements.

Muscles Trained: Hip flexors, core, glutes, calves

How to Do It:

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and arms by your sides. Lift your right knee as high as you can while balancing on your left foot. Lower your right foot and lift your left knee to the same height. Continue alternating knees in a slow and controlled rhythm.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Complete 2 to 3 sets of 30 to 45 seconds. Rest for 30 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Marching in place with eyes closed, slow marching with a pause at the top, resistance band marches

Form Tip: Drive your arms naturally as if you were walking to help with balance and rhythm.

Exercise #4: Bodyweight Squats

Squats train the ability to get up and down from chairs, toilets, and low surfaces without falling or needing help. They also strengthen the legs and core, both of which are essential for balance and everyday strength.

Muscles Trained: Quads, glutes, hamstrings, core

How to Do It:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and toes pointed slightly outward. Keep your chest up and core tight as you bend your knees and lower your hips. Lower down as far as is comfortable or until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Push through your heels to stand back up. Repeat for the desired number of reps.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Complete 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Wall squats, box squats, supported squats using a TRX or countertop.

Form Tip: Press your knees slightly outward as you squat to protect your joints and stay balanced.

Best Balance Tips for After 60

Staying steady takes practice, but it doesn’t have to be complicated. A few smart habits and simple strategies can go a long way in helping you maintain balance, strength, and confidence as you age. Here are some of the most effective tips to keep in mind: