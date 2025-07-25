If You Can Pass These 3 Drills, You’re Moving Better Than Most People at Any Age
Mobility, in its purest form, is a full-body expression of strength, control, and movement quality. And when it starts to fade, it quietly chips away at your ability to live pain-free, train hard, and even get through a whole day without discomfort. That’s why assessing your mobility is one of the most important things you can do, whether you’re 25, 55, or 75.
When you test your mobility, you’re checking your body’s ability to move through a full range of motion under control. That means you’re flexible, strong, and stable in those ranges. Flexibility, on the other hand, is passive. Mobility is active. And the people who move best? They own their movement from start to finish. That ownership leads directly to better performance, improved posture, fewer injuries, and greater ease in everyday activities, from lifting heavy weights in the gym to picking something up off the floor without wincing.
What makes mobility drills so powerful is that they give you something to test, track, and improve. You can re-test them every few weeks and see your progress. Think of these drills as benchmarks for your body. Nail them, and you’re likely moving better than most people you know, regardless of age.
Below, you’ll find three mobility drills that reveal a lot about how well you move. Pass all three and you’re in rare company.
Mobility Drill #1: Squat to Parallel (Or Deeper)
The deep bodyweight squat is a classic marker of lower-body mobility, ankle dorsiflexion, hip control, and spinal stability. It reflects how well your joints work together when your body moves as a single unit. A deep, pain-free squat shows you’re mobile, strong, and biomechanically balanced. It also translates directly to your workouts, posture, and daily tasks, such as sitting, standing, and getting up from a seated position.
How to Test or What’s a Passing Result
With your feet flat and your heels on the ground, you should be able to squat until your hips reach at least parallel with your knees, if not deeper. No pain. No tipping forward. No heels lifting off the floor.
How to Do It
- Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, toes slightly turned out.
- Extend your arms in front of you for balance.
- Push your hips back and bend your knees to lower into a squat.
- Keep your chest tall and heels pressed into the floor.
- Lower until your hips are in line with, or just below, your knees.
- Pause briefly, then push through your heels to return to a standing position.
Muscles Targeted: Glutes, quads, hamstrings, calves, core
Mobility Tip: Drive your knees outward as you descend to avoid collapsing inward. Use a counterweight (like a light kettlebell) if you struggle to keep your torso upright.
Mobility Drill #2: Overhead Squat
This is the ultimate mobility stress test. It challenges every joint in your body, from your shoulders and upper back to your hips and ankles. If you can perform an overhead squat with good form, it means your mobility is above average. It also indicates strong core stability and excellent control under tension, critical for everything from pressing to Olympic lifting.
How to Test or What’s a Passing Result
You should be able to hold a stick or dowel overhead, squat to a parallel or deeper position, and maintain an upright torso without the dowel tipping forward or your heels lifting.
How to Do It
- Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.
- Hold a dowel or PVC pipe overhead with a wide grip.
- Lock out your arms and pull the dowel slightly behind your ears.
- Engage your core and start lowering into a squat.
- Keep the dowel directly above your midfoot throughout the movement.
- Squat to at least parallel, then push back up with control.
Muscles Targeted: Shoulders, lats, core, glutes, hamstrings, quads, calves
Mobility Tip: Grip the dowel wide and focus on actively pulling it apart to engage your upper back. If your heels lift, elevate them slightly with a wedge or small plate.
Mobility Drill #3: Side-Lying Thoracic Rotation
Thoracic mobility is often the missing link in good posture and shoulder health. If your mid-back is stiff, your lower back and shoulders will attempt to compensate, which can lead to pain and movement breakdowns. This drill assesses your ability to rotate through your thoracic spine, a crucial motion for overhead work, rotational sports, and everyday movement.
How to Test or What’s a Passing Result
You should be able to rotate your top shoulder back to the floor without your knees separating or your lower back arching dramatically.
How to Do It
- Lie on your side with your knees bent at a 90-degree angle and stacked.
- Extend both arms in front of you at shoulder height.
- Keeping your knees together, slowly rotate your top arm and shoulder back toward the floor.
- Follow your hand with your eyes as you open your chest.
- Pause when your shoulder reaches the floor or your end range of motion.
- Return to the starting position and repeat the exercise.
Muscles Targeted: Thoracic spine, obliques, upper back, shoulders
Mobility Tip: Place a foam roller or yoga block between your knees to keep your hips stable and isolate the rotation to your mid-back.
The Best Mobility Tips for Any Age
Whether you’re looking to feel better, move better, or train harder, these mobility tips can level up your movement at any age:
- Warm Up With Intent: Spend 5 to 10 minutes before each workout doing mobility work for the hips, shoulders, and spine. Dynamic movements outperform static stretching when preparing to move.
- Move Daily, Not Just at the Gym: Small habits add up. Do ankle circles while brushing your teeth. Sit in a deep squat while watching TV. Add five thoracic rotations to your morning routine.
- Use a Foam Roller and Resistance Bands: These tools help unlock tight areas and activate sleepy muscles. Foam roll tight quads or lats, then follow up with mobility drills.
- Stay Consistent: Mobility doesn’t improve overnight. Aim for short daily sessions, even 5 to 10 minutes, instead of long, infrequent ones.
- Test and Re-Test: Use these drills as benchmarks every four to six weeks. Record videos, track notes, and celebrate improvements.
- Fix the Weak Link: If one area is holding you back, such as tight ankles, a stiff thoracic spine, or locked hips, focus on that specific spot. Your entire movement pattern will improve.