 Skip to content

This 10-Minute Standing Routine Builds More Strength Than Gym Workouts After 50

This quick, effective routine will change your body at 50, trainer says.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on July 24, 2025 | 9:00 AM

Reaching your 50s marks the beginning of a brand new chapter of life. While every decade brings its own celebratory moments, it’s also an excellent time to reassess and make necessary improvements in your daily routine. That includes tweaking your diet and workout regimen to best suit your changing body’s needs. After all, muscle mass begins to decline by approximately 3% to 8% every decade after 30. To help you feel stronger, more mobile, and resilient as you grow older, a trainer breaks down a 10-minute routine she swears by to transform your body at 50.

“As we age, muscle mass and metabolism naturally decline. Unfortunately, this often happens at a time in our lives when we are also naturally moving less,” explains Amanda Grimm, PT, sports and remedial massage therapist with a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Science. “Moving more on a regular basis is a great way to make a difference to our body composition and strength. Consistency is the key. This is why regular, focused 10-minute workouts can make a difference.”

Now, let’s dive into Amanda’s go-to 10-minute routine that’ll totally transform your body after 50.

5 Core Moves That Burn Belly Fat Faster Than Crunches

What You Need in a 10-Minute Routine

Yoga with a chair. Fit adult caucasian woman practice squat with props on a mat in loft white studio indoor, selective focus. Fitness, workout, trainer, sport, healthy lifestyle, concept.
Shutterstock

According to Amanda, a quick and productive regimen like this should be well-rounded and include the following:

  • A dynamic warm-up to get your circulation moving and mobilize the joints
  • Compound strength exercises to fire up various muscle groups
  • Core stability exercises to boost posture and balance
  • Flexibility and mobility exercises to preserve and enhance range of motion

If You Can Do This Many Burpees at 50, You’re Fitter Than 90% of People Your Age

10-Min Daily Boost Over 50

Taking these key pointers into consideration, a solid 10-minute routine Amanda gives clients over 50 may look similar to the below:

  1. Two minutes of stepping or marching in place while swinging your arms
  2. Two minutes of alternating wall pushups and chair squats in rounds of 5 to 10
  3. Two minutes of standing hip abductions using a chair for extra support
  4. Two minutes of seated or standing torso rotations
  5. Two minutes of gentle hamstring stretches and calf raises

“Remember that routines should be varied so that the body doesn’t become accustomed to doing the same thing all the time,” Amanda stresses. “For most people, completing a 10-minute daily routine is sustainable and can be really effective.”

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
// // //
More in Mind + Body
  • Concentrated female athlete in activewear doing plank exercises training muscle strength outdoors, energetic sporty woman having workouts do effort balancing losing weight and gain physical power. If You Can Hold a Plank This Long After 40, You'll Get a Flat Stomach Fast. Cover

    How Long Can You Hold a Plank at 40+?

  • Sporty woman doing push off exercises against a wall. This 10-Minute Standing Routine Builds More Strength Than Gym Workouts After 50. Cover

    This 10-Min Standing Routine Builds Strength at 50

  • Low angle of determined female athlete in activewear with ponytail lifting heavy kettlebell in outstretched arms during fitness workout on sports ground in evening. 5 Core Moves That Burn Belly Fat Faster Than Crunches. Cover

    5 Core Moves That Burn More Fat Than Crunches

  • An athletic asian guy does jumping jacks at a open field near the city. Cardiovascular fitness. Working out outdoors. If You Can Do This Many Burpees at 50, You're Fitter Than 90% of People Your Age. Cover

    Can You Do This Many Burpees at 50?

  • A fit sportswoman is doing bicycle crunches on a gym floor. This 3-Move Ab Combo Shrinks 'Apron Belly' Fat Fast. Cover

    3-Move Ab Combo To Shrink Apron Belly Fast

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.