If You Can Complete This 3-Move Test at 60, Your Fitness Age Is 40

Staying fit after 60 doesn’t mean chasing your old PRs or running marathons (but if that’s your cup of tea, go for it!) The most accurate indicator that your body is aging well comes down to the quality of movement, strength, and control. That’s where this three-move test comes in. If you can complete all three, you’re functionally younger than your age.

These exercises are simple, foundational, and brutally honest. Together, they measure your mobility, muscular endurance, core strength, joint health, and body control. And if you’re over 60 and still passing this test with flying colors, you’re in rare company.

Complete these three moves without issue, and your body is aging like fine wine:

Squat to parallel (with control and proper depth)

Hold a 30-second plank (with strict form)

Perform multiple perfect push-ups (no knees, no shortcuts)

Why These Moves Matter for Staying Fit and Young

Each of these movements serves as a snapshot of your fitness age. They reveal how well your body moves, functions, and resists decline. Together, they’re an all-in-one checkup of your mobility, posture, joint stability, and muscular strength.

If you’re over 60 and can perform all three, your body is functional, resilient, and moving decades younger.

Benefits of this 3-Move Test:

Boosts longevity through foundational strength

Reinforces balance, posture, and coordination

Improves joint stability and muscle control

Reduces the risk of falls and injuries

Supports pain-free daily movement (stairs, getting off the floor, etc.)

Move #1: Squat to Parallel

The ability to squat to parallel is a sign of hip, knee, and ankle mobility, all of which typically decline with age. Suppose you can sit into a full squat without falling forward or experiencing pain. In that case, you’re preserving your joint function and muscle power, both of which are strong predictors of independence and longevity.

Muscles Trained: Quads, glutes, hamstrings, calves, core

How to Do It:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, toes slightly turned out Extend your arms forward for balance Brace your core and begin bending your hips and knees Lower yourself until your thighs are parallel to the floor Push through your heels to return to standing

Form Tip: Keep your chest lifted and knees tracking over your toes. Avoid letting your heels lift off the ground.

Move #2: 30-Second Plank Hold

This move is the gold standard for core strength and stability. Holding a plank for 30 seconds with perfect form at age 60 shows that your spine, shoulders, and hips are working in harmony—a rare but critical ability for injury prevention, balance, and long-term function.

Muscles Trained: Core (rectus abdominis, transverse abdominis), shoulders, glutes, lower back

How to Do It:

Start in a high plank position with hands directly under your shoulders Keep your legs straight and feet together Squeeze your glutes and brace your core Keep your head neutral and gaze slightly forward Hold this position without sagging or arching your back

Form Tip: Imagine drawing your belly button toward your spine. Keep your body as flat as a tabletop.

Move #3: Perfect Push-Up for Reps

Push-ups test relative upper body strength, core stability, and endurance. Doing them with control (no sagging, no half reps) proves your chest, triceps, and shoulders still have power—key indicators that your muscular system is functioning well beyond your biological age.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Muscles Trained: Chest, triceps, shoulders, core

How to Do It:

Start in a plank position with your hands just wider than your shoulders Brace your core and keep your body in a straight line Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the floor Push through your palms to return to the start position Perform as many controlled, full-range reps as you can

Form Tip: Lower with control, and don’t let your hips sag. Elbows should angle back at about 45 degrees.

Tips to Improve Your Fitness & Feel Younger

If one of these movements reveals a weakness, don’t worry—use it as a wake-up call. Your body can adapt, no matter your age. You can restore strength, stability, and control in a matter of weeks with focused, consistent effort.

Here’s how to stay on the path of youthful movement:

Train consistency over intensity: A little movement every day is better than a big effort once a week.

A little movement every day is better than a big effort once a week. Focus on mobility: Regularly stretch your hips, ankles, and shoulders to improve joint range.

Regularly stretch your hips, ankles, and shoulders to improve joint range. Strength train 2–3 times a week: Use bodyweight, resistance bands, or light weights.

Use bodyweight, resistance bands, or light weights. Walk daily: Walking supports your cardiovascular system, improves your posture, and enhances your balance.

Walking supports your cardiovascular system, improves your posture, and enhances your balance. Recover smarter: Sleep well, stay hydrated, and limit prolonged periods of sitting.

You don’t need to measure your health in miles run or reps lifted. If you can squat to parallel, hold a 30-second plank, and perform a few perfect push-ups at 60, your body is far younger than the calendar suggests. Use this test not as an endpoint, but as motivation. Your best years of movement, strength, and resilience might still be ahead.