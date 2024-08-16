 Skip to content

A 3-Move Workout to Sculpt Your Biceps

Want bigger biceps? Add this dead simple workout to your fitness routine.
August 16, 2024
Building sleeve-busting biceps is one of the most effective ways to tell the world, "I work out." But beyond the aesthetic benefits, having muscular, sculpted biceps can help take your fitness routine to the next level and boost your confidence.

If you're looking for a killer bicep workout to increase your upper body strength and appearance, we have you covered. We chatted with Mike Masi, CPT, a certified personal trainer at Garage Gym Reviews, who shares a simple yet effective 3-move workout designed to isolate your biceps without needing countless hours in the gym or an expensive membership.

According to the National Institute on Aging, building upper body strength (like your biceps) through strength training can improve your ability to perform daily tasks that involve lifting, pulling, and carrying. Toned biceps can also support better arm function and stability to help boost physical performance.

Masi's 3-move bicep workout is perfect for busy schedules because it's time-effective and requires minimal equipment. Read on for the workout and detailed how-tos for each exercise.

Seated Wide-Grip Dumbbell Curls

"Seated wide-grip dumbbell curls focus solely on elbow flexion and place an added stretch on the long head of the biceps, helping to build the outer part of the muscle," explains Masi.

To begin, sit on a bench with your feet flat on the ground, holding a dumbbell with a wide grip in each hand. Your palms should face slightly outward so your shoulders are externally rotated. Keep your back straight and elbows close to your torso. If this is too challenging, you can lean against a high incline for added external support.

Masi instructs, "Curl the dumbbells up toward your shoulders, focusing on turning the pinky side of your hand toward the ceiling to help create a better biceps contraction. Then, slowly lower the dumbbells until your elbows are fully extended and there's a good stretch in the biceps muscle." Aim for three sets of eight to 12 reps with 60 to 90 seconds of rest between sets.

Dumbbell Preacher Curls

"Preacher curls isolate the biceps better than almost any other exercise," says Masi. "This exercise also accentuates the stretched position at the bottom of the movement, creating an excellent stimulus for muscle growth."

Set an incline bench to a 45 or 60-degree angle. Stand behind it with a dumbbell in one hand. Drape your arm over the top of the incline bench so your armpit is snug on the top side.

"With your palm facing upwards, slowly lower the dumbbell, creating a deep stretch in the biceps muscle. Return the dumbbell to the starting position, ensuring your upper arm stays still on the bench throughout the movement. Perform all reps before setting up and repeating with your other arm," explains Masi. Complete three sets of eight to 12 reps with one minute of rest between sets.

Standing EZ Bar Curls

"Standing EZ bar curls are a fundamental bicep exercise that targets all heads of the bicep, engaging both the long and short heads of the muscle," Masi explains. "The bent portions of the EZ bar make for a more comfortable position for the wrist and forearms."

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart while holding an EZ bar with an underhand grip (palms facing up). Keep your elbows close to your torso and curl the bar toward your shoulders, contracting your biceps. Pause at the top of the movement before slowly lowering the bar back to the starting position. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps, resting for one minute between sets.

