5 Best Superset Workouts for Men To Get Bigger Biceps & Triceps

Superset workouts are an efficient way to build bigger biceps and triceps by combining two exercises back-to-back with little to no rest in between. This method increases workout intensity, maximizes muscle pump, and saves time. If you want to add size to your biceps and triceps, we're here to help you get started with the five best superset workouts for building bigger arms.

Incorporating these superset workouts into your fitness routine can help you build bigger biceps and triceps efficiently. Remember to focus on proper form and gradually increase the weight to continue challenging your muscles. Consistency, a balanced diet, and adequate rest are key to achieving impressive arm gains.

Now, let's explore the best superset workouts for men to build bigger arms.

Superset 1: Barbell Curl and Skull Crusher

This superset targets both the biceps and triceps using a barbell, promoting balanced muscle development.

1. Barbell Curl

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a barbell with an underhand grip (palms facing up). Keep your elbows close to your torso and curl the barbell while contracting your biceps. Continue to raise the bar until your biceps are fully contracted and the bar is at shoulder level. Slowly lower the bar back to the starting position.

Perform four sets of 10 to 12 reps.

2. Skull Crusher

Lie on a flat bench holding a barbell with a close grip. Extend your arms straight up. Lower the barbell toward your forehead by bending your elbows. Extend your arms back to the starting position.

Perform four sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Superset 2: Dumbbell Curl and Tricep Kickback

This superset uses dumbbells to effectively target the biceps and triceps, improving muscle definition and strength.

1. Dumbbell Curl

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand with an underhand grip (palms facing forward). Keep your elbows close to your torso and curl the dumbbells while contracting your biceps. Raise the dumbbells until your forearms touch your biceps. Slowly lower the dumbbells back to the starting position.

Perform four sets of 12 to 15 reps.

2. Tricep Kickback

Bend over at the waist, holding a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing each other. Extend your arms back by contracting your triceps until they are fully extended. Then, return to the starting position.

Perform four sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Superset 3: Hammer Curl and Overhead Tricep Extension

This superset combines hammer curls and overhead tricep extensions to engage different parts of the biceps and triceps.

1. Hammer Curl

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand with a neutral grip (palms facing each other). Keep your elbows close to your torso and curl the dumbbells while keeping your palms facing each other. Raise the dumbbells until your forearms touch your biceps. Slowly lower the dumbbells back to the starting position.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Perform four sets of 10 to 12 reps.

2. Overhead Tricep Extension

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell with both hands above your head. Bend your elbows to lower the dumbbell behind your head. Extend your arms to lift the dumbbell back to the starting position.

Perform four sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Superset 4: EZ-Bar Curl and Tricep Dip

This superset uses the EZ bar and bodyweight to effectively target the biceps and triceps, enhancing strength and size.

1. EZ Bar Curl

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding an EZ bar with an underhand grip. Keep your elbows close to your torso and curl the bar while contracting your biceps. Raise the bar until your biceps are fully contracted and the bar is at shoulder level. Slowly lower the bar back to the starting position.

Perform four sets of 10 to 12 reps.

2. Tricep Dip

Position yourself on parallel bars, holding your body above the bars with your arms locked out. Lower your body by bending your elbows until your upper arms are parallel to the ground. Push yourself back up to the starting position.

Perform four sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Superset 5: Zottman Curl and Close-Grip Pushup

This superset combines Zottman curls and close-grip push-ups to target the biceps and triceps from different angles.

1. Zottman Curl

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand with an underhand grip (palms facing forward). Curl the dumbbells while contracting your biceps. Rotate your wrists at the top of the movement so your palms face down, then lower the dumbbells. Rotate your wrists back to the starting position.

Perform four sets of 10 to 12 reps.

2. Close-Grip Pushup

Start in a plank position with your hands placed close together under your chest. Lower your body until your chest almost touches the ground while keeping your elbows close to your sides. Push yourself back up to the starting position.

Perform four sets of 10 to 15 reps.