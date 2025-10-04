A 30-Day Standing Workout to Sculpt Ripped Abs in Record Time

Sculpting a ripped six-pack requires having just the right workout routine on deck. If you want to see noticeable results in 30 days, standing exercises are an effective way to do so. The best part? You can do these exercises essentially wherever you happen to be—no pricey gym membership required. We’ve put together the ultimate 30-day standing workout to build ripped abs in record time.

What makes standing workouts so effective for ab sculpting?

“Standing moves burn more calories than floor exercises because they activate large muscles like the legs, glutes, and back along with the core,” says Mr. America Jason Kozma with Santa Monica Personal Training. “This boosts fat burning and engages deep core muscles that help slim the waist and improve posture.”

According to Ronny Garcia, CPT, Blink Fitness, “Standing exercises are essential for functional strength because they not only work your ab muscles, but also your stabilizer muscles. They often involve multiple muscle groups (ex. legs and glutes), which leads to a more complete workout.”

In order to sculpt a chiseled midsection, be sure to focus on total-body fat loss, consistency, and solid nutrition. You can’t spot-reduce or tone just one area of your body; you will lose fat and tone muscle all over your body.

The Best 30-Day Workout To Build Rock-Solid Abs

Sure, rocking a set of abs may look and feel aesthetically appealing at the beach, but as you age, training the entire core becomes more crucial than ever.

“As people age, the core naturally weakens due to muscle loss (especially deep stabilizers like the transverse abdominis), reduced coordination, and postural shifts from years of sitting or movement imbalances,” Kozma tells us. “The spine may also become less mobile, making it harder to stabilize during daily activities. The metabolic rate naturally slows down as people age, if not addressed by lifestyle and diet.”

Below, Kozma breaks down a 30-day workout to help you build strong, sculpted abdominal muscles.

Standing Oblique Crunches

“This exercise activates the obliques and hip flexors while improving balance and keeping the core fully engaged,” Kozma tells us.

Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart. Slowly lift your right arm overhead. At the same time, bring your right knee up to meet your right elbow. Release. Repeat this motion on the same side for 15 reps. Switch to the other side.

Woodchopper

“This move strengthens obliques, abs, and lower back through rotation, helping define the waist,” Kozma explains.

Stand tall, feet shoulder-distance apart, holding a dumbbell above one shoulder. Breathe in, chopping the weight diagonally toward your opposite foot and bending your knees. Reverse the motion.

High Knees

“This high-intensity cardio burns fat while the core stabilizes the body,” Kozma notes.

Stand tall, feet hip-distance apart and arms at your sides. Lift your right knee up toward your chest, as high as you’re able to. At the same time, swing your left arm forward and right arm back. Alternate sides at a fast pace.

Side Leg Lifts

“This move strengthens the obliques and hips, engaging deep core muscles for a slimmer waist,” Kozma explains.

Stand tall, holding onto a wall or sturdy chair for support, if needed. Lift one leg out to the side. Slowly lower, and repeat.

Reverse Lunge with Twist

“This movement combines strength, balance, and core rotation to burn calories and tighten the waist,” says Kozma.