5 Daily Moves That Flatten Belly Fat Better Than Dieting After 40

Tame your waistline with these tried-and-true moves
Published on August 21, 2025 | 6:00 AM

Real talk: Following a strict diet in hopes of slimming down can get old fast. Consuming meals rich in protein and fiber is essential for overall health, but just the right exercises can help flatten your belly and boost your fitness. We spoke with experts who outline the best daily moves to tame your waistline after 40.

“Although these exercises do not directly reduce belly fat, they can be effective in increasing the size and definition of the abdominal muscles which may give the appearance of reduced belly fat. Pairing these exercises with healthy eating will do wonders,” confirms Fjorino Musaku, M.Ed., exercise science diabetes care and education specialist at FriskaAi and professor of exercise science at Henry Ford College.

Leg Raises

mature woman doing leg raises
Shutterstock
  1. Lie flat on your back, arms extended overhead and legs straight.
  2. Lift both legs off the floor, keeping them extended.
  3. Hold for 1 to 2 seconds.
  4. Complete 3 to 5 sets of 15 to 20 reps with 30 seconds of rest between sets.

Plank

Mature blonde active woman standing in plank on mat during workout in contemporary fitness center.
Shutterstock

“This exercise targets the core muscles, including the abdominal muscles and obliques,” Musaku says.

  1. ​​Lie flat on your stomach.
  2. Place your hands below your shoulders or rise onto your forearms.
  3. Your body should form a straight line from your head to your feet.
  4. Complete 3 to 5 sets, holding for 30 to 60 seconds and resting for 30 seconds between sets.

Russian Twists

woman doing Russian twists as part of 10-minute six-pack workout on the beach
Shutterstock
  1. Begin seated on the floor, knees bent and feet flat.
  2. Clasp your hands in front of your chest.
  3. Lean back slightly to lift your feet off the floor.
  4. Keep your hips stable as you rotate side to side, touching your hands to the floor each time.
  5. Complete 3 to 5 sets of 15 to 20 reps, resting for 30 seconds between sets.

Bicycle Crunches

woman doing bicycle crunches, concept of daily exercises for toned abs
Shutterstock
  1. Lie flat on your back, gently supporting your head with your hands.
  2. Lift your legs with bent knees.
  3. Lift your shoulders off the floor.
  4. Crunch up as you bring your left knee toward your right elbow and extend your right leg.
  5. Alternate in a pedaling motion.
  6. Perform 3 to 5 sets of 15 to 20 reps, resting for 30 seconds between sets.

Crunches

woman doing crunches at home on a yoga mat to shrink belly fat
Shutterstock
  1. Lie flat on your back with bent knees and hands behind your head.
  2. Lift your shoulders off the floor, curling up toward your knees.
  3. Perform 3 to 5 sets of 15 to 20 reps, resting for 30 seconds between sets.

