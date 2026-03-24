4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Meatloaf and Mashed Potatoes, According to Diners

Enjoy the ultimate comfort food with these top-rated restaurant meals.

Meatloaf and mashed potatoes are the ultimate comfort food combo, ideal for stormy days when you need food that sticks to your ribs (so essentially it’s perfect for the entire East Coast right now). This humble, classic American dish is made with ground meat (usually beef and pork but sometimes veal, too) roasted and topped with a sweet glaze and served, of course, with buttery, fluffy mashed potatoes. Here are four chain restaurants serving up the best meatloaf and mashed potatoes you can get.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Famous Factory Meatloaf at The Cheesecake Factory is a large portion of savory meatloaf served with mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy, grilled onions and fresh buttered corn. Diners love this meal so much there are endless requests online for people trying to recreate the iconic dish at home. “Cheesecake Factory meatloaf might just be the best there is!” one fan said, sharing a picture of their meal on Instagram.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner has a delicious Homemade Meatloaf with Crispy Onion Straws on the menu served with mashed potatoes. This dish is made from a special recipe of ground beef and seasoned sausage which is roasted then topped with beef gravy and homemade crispy onion straws. “The perfect bite, crafted just for you! Our Homemade Meatloaf—a blend of beef and sausage, roasted to perfection, topped with golden onion rings, and drizzled with our savory beef gravy,” the chain says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse has a Grilled Meatloaf on the menu fans love. This meatloaf is covered in brown gravy, Brewski Onions® & sautéed mushrooms, and served over mashed potatoes for the ultimate comfort food meal. The Pork Osso Buco is also an excellent choice, made with tender roasted pork shank topped with savory Brewski Gravy & served over mashed potatoes & green beans.

Cracker Barrel

Diners who want a solid, old-school meatloaf will love Cracker Barrel’s Best Classic Meatloaf, which they say is second only to mom’s. This dish is made with a hearty blend of beef, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, and served with two or three classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. Sides include Loaded Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Steak Fries, Macaroni & Cheese, and more.