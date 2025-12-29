7 Chain Restaurants With the Best Meatloaf Dinners

These chain restaurants serve meatloaf dinners that fans say taste homemade.

Something is oh-so-comforting about meatloaf. A favorite dinner of mom’s and grandmother’s from decades past, the baked ground beef and veggies loaf is seriously nostalgia-inducing. While there is nothing quite like the meatloaf made by a loved one, if you are craving the meal, you can head to a handful of chain restaurants and enjoy a delicious meatloaf meal. Here are 7 chain restaurants with the best meatloaf dinner.

The Cheesecake Factory

Regulars consistently praise the Cheesecake Factory’s Famous Factory Meatloaf. It is served with Mashed Potatoes, Mushroom Gravy, Grilled Onions, and Fresh Buttered Corn. “I’ve never been much of a fan of meatloaf, but I tried this and it was so good. It didn’t have the disgusting ketchup topping and wasn’t too dry. A little on the sweet side,” a Redditor writes.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel’s “The Best Classic Meatloaf” is another favorite. “Second only to mom’s. Made with a hearty blend of beef, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with two or three classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins,” the menu states. One Yelper said, “I have never had a bad meal at Cracker Barrel at any location. Some of my recommendations are most of the breakfast foods and of course the meatloaf. I can never get enough of that!”

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner offers a meatloaf dinner that fans rave about. “Lunch today was of course meatloaf. Now they have two choices. A “Little Less Dinner” and a “Good Old-fashioned Comfort Food” dinner,” one diner explained. “The homemade meatloaf is a mix of ground beef, seasoned sausage, carrot slivers and diced onions. Really great. Firm and a 1/2 inch thick. Now they claim it’s roasted. I found it fried on both sides also. Crispy outside yet perfect inside.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Claim Jumper’s

Claim Jumper‘s meatloaf is another popular version. One diner stated that “their meatloaf is the best I’ve ever tasted! Very flavorful and tender with carrots and celery. The mashed potatoes are to die for! Meal feed 2 so good size portions. We rate it a 5 star!!!” Another diner said “best meatloaf ever (sorry Mom)! Everything on my plate was homemade goodness. The portion could be three meals but it was too good [so] I kept eating it.”

Golden Corral

Golden Corral meatloaf has a cult following. “Golden Corral‘s meatloaf is honestly the only thing I am craving for. I had it a few times while pregnant and it was the best comfort food,” one Redditor said.

Marie Callender’s

Marie Callender’s traditional, oven-baked comfort-food meatloaf is so popular that you can find it in the freezer section of your local grocery store. However, nothing compares to the restaurant version, Marie’s Meatloaf. “Slow-baked with 100% ground Angus beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables,” reads the menu.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Perkin’s Homemade Meatloaf is a nostalgic, Midwest-approved staple. “Savory sweet-glazed meatloaf served over real mashed potatoes and topped with crispy onions and a rich beef gravy. Served with one dinner side,” reads the menu.