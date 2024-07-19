This Low-Calorie Wendy’s Order Is Genius for Weight Loss

Ah, Wendy's. From the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger Delux to the Saucy Nuggs to the Baconator Fries, it's clear why people are obsessed with this classic chain. However, when you're looking to lose weight, heading out for a fast-food treat is likely the furthest thing from your mind. Think again! Thanks to TikToker @SmallerSam_PCOS, there's a low-calorie Wendy's order for weight loss that's calling your name.

Although fast food isn't a healthy go-to choice to turn to, there are still ordering tricks and tips you can replicate to get your fix. After all, a successful weight-loss journey is a sustainable one, and treating yourself every once in a while is key.

TikToker Sam has you covered with a tasty Wendy's order, which she claims is just 470 calories and packed with protein. It will satisfy cravings without destroying your hard-earned progress.

The Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap with a spin is a great option while keeping weight loss in mind.

TikTok user @SmallerSam_PCOS has 1.3 million followers on the social media platform—and for good reason. She has an awesome series of "low-calorie fast food" order clips where she shares her best tips and tricks for indulging in fast food without breaking the calorie bank. Sam even noted on her account that she dropped 200 pounds naturally and 46 pounds with the help of Semaglutide to treat her PCOS.

The Best Wendy's Order for Weight Loss

From McDonald's to Sonic to Chipotle, Sam has your back with tasty go-to orders that fit within a calorie deficit. This low-calorie order video above is for Wendy's fans out there.

In her video, Sam explains, "You can eat the entire thing for only 470 calories, and it has 31 grams of protein." Protein is essential when you're looking to lose weight and maintain an all-around healthy diet, as it keeps you full and satisfied. "I got the Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap [and added] pickle, onion, and bacon. This is huge. You can eat the entire thing for 470 calories."

10 Healthiest Wendy's Orders, According to Dietitians

The Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap features a warm tortilla filled with romaine lettuce, diced grilled chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, and creamy ranch dressing. It's a great choice to grab and go. Sam put her own spin on it by adding bacon, onions, and pickles.

TikTokers were quick to rave about Sam's go-to at Wendy's, with one writing, "Girl you have no idea how many times your videos helped me stay in my deficit, keep it up we love you," and another commenting, "Every time I need to eat out, I come straight to your videos. You are amazing. Thank you for all you do!"