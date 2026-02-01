5 Best Boxed Pancake Mixes, According to Shoppers

These boxed pancake mixes make busy mornings easy with fluffy stacks shoppers say taste homemade.

Having a ready-to-go pancake mix on hand is a godsend for those busy mornings when you don’t have the time or inclination to make a mix from scratch. These boxed mixes are incredibly convenient, especially the ones where you just have to add milk or water to make delicious pancakes or waffles. It couldn’t be more easy, and there’s little to no sacrifice in taste and quality. If you’re looking to stock up on some fan-favorite boxed pancake mixes, here are five shoppers rave about.

Kodiak Cakes Power Cakes Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix

The Kodiak Power Cakes Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix is delicious and so convenient (my kids love it). “Love this pancake mix! It tastes just like regular pancakes and has extra protein! Win win!” one Target shopper said. “The best whole grain mix out there. I use this for coating chicken breast and veggies sometimes for that battered effect,” another shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

King Arthur Buttermilk Pancake Mix

The King Arthur Buttermilk Pancake Mix is fantastic—it tastes so rich and it’s so easy to make. “If you wake up in the morning knowing you have this mix… your day can have an easy, quick, love-your-life start! Def add the extras they suggest: eggs, milk, vanilla. You deserve it,” one customer said.

Birch Benders Organic Classic Pancake & Waffle Mix

Birch Benders Organic Classic Pancake & Waffle Mix couldn’t be easier to make—just add water and you have a delicious mix ready to go. “Perfect texture and flavor for a pancake- it doesn’t have that super dense texture a lot of store bought mixes get,” one Walmart shopper said. “Crisp on the outside, and soft on the inside. Best pancake mix on the market, and a wonderful bonus that all of their mixes are great with just water.”

Simple Mills Almond Flour Pancake and Waffle Mix

Simple Mills Almond Flour Pancake and Waffle Mix is a wonderful gluten-free option. “I have been using Simple Mills pancakes and waffle mix for about 4 months now. I really love the texture, the almond taste along with the fine healthy ingredient that is in it. No preservatives, dye or bad ingredients. A great choice,” one Walmart customer shared.

Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake Mix

Just add water to Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake Mix for quick and easy pancakes (although using milk makes them fluffier if that’s your jam). “Some of the best pancakes we’ve ever had from a ‘just add water’ mix,” one Target shopper raved. “We usually use a different brand, but we were hoping to find a mix that was a little bit fluffier than what we normally make. They could not have been better if we made them from scratch. We have definitely found a new favorite brand of pancake mix.”