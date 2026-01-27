7 Chain Restaurants With the Best All-Day Pancakes

From classic diners to breakfast chains, these spots serve fluffy, crave-worthy pancakes all day.

I love pancakes, and not just in the morning. Sometimes I crave them for lunch, or even dinner. While most restaurants serve them on the breakfast menu, there are a handful of spots where you can enjoy pancakes all day long. Here are 7 chain restaurants famous for their all-day pancakes.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner is legendary for its oversized portions and pancakes that are always on the menu. The chain prides itself on all-day breakfast. Diners describe the pancakes as “sweet” and “enormous and quite delicious.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

You can always rely on Perkins for breakfast at any time of the day. The chain has some of the best pancakes, according to diners. “Buttery and soft pancakes,” writes one Reditor.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel pancakes, served from opening to closing, are so legendary that the restaurant sells the mix in a box. The chain is famous for its buttermilk pancakes, served with warm syrup and real butter. “I’ve never had a homemade pancake come close to the cracker barrel ones,” one Redditor writes. “One of the best pancakes ever,” agrees another. “Fluffy and buttery,” a third adds. A fourth adds they “are fluffy/thick in the middle and crispy on the edges, unlike any other pancake I’ve ever had. Their maple syrup beats everything else out there since it’s not too boring like the usual syrups and not deadly sweet like ihops syrups.”

Snooze A.M. Eatery

Snooze A.M. Eatery, a rapidly growing chain, is only open until 2:30 on weekdays and 4:00 on weekends, but creative, fluffy pancakes with real depth and texture are always on the menu. In addition to buttermilk, expect to see things like Pineapple Upside-down Pancakes, Sweet Potato Pancakes, Cinnamon Roll, and Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes on the menu.

Denny’s

Head to Denny’s 24 hours a day to enjoy the chain’s OG pancakes, classic and comforting, with a recent recipe update that made them even fluffier and richer. They also serve delicious specialty pancakes, including Cinnamon Roll, Choconana, and 9-grain.

IHOP

Since pancakes are in the name, it isn’t surprising that you can get them 24/7 at IHOP. The chain is the global destination for every type of pancake imaginable, including their OG buttermilk pancake, which is soft and fluffy. They come in endless flavor combos like Cupcake, Strawberry Banana, and New York Cheesecake, and of course, you can always find new Pancake of the Month offerings if you like to try something new.

The Original Pancake House

The Original Pancake House has been my favorite pancake spot since I was a kid. There is often a wait at the homestyle-feeling restaurant known for its massive, golden-brown flapjacks and unique offerings like the Dutch Baby (my go-to order) and Apple Pancake. Hours vary by location, but most are usually open until mid-afternoon.