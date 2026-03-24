5 Chain Restaurants Serving Massive Breakfast Platters Under $15

Find out where to get hearty, high-quality breakfast deals for a reasonable price.

Breakfast has always been a fairly inexpensive option at the average diner, but rising costs for ingredients like eggs and meat coupled with inflation have caused prices to go up. That being said, there are still some great deals to be found at some restaurants where diners can rely on good quality food for a reasonable amount. Here are five chain restaurants serving big, hearty platters of breakfast foods for under $15.

Denny’s

Denny’s Waffle Slam® is one of the best deals you can get for under $15. This big, beautiful breakfast starts at $14.69 and contains all the classic breakfast staples: Two sweet, Liège-style waffles made with real butter and pearl sugar, served with two eggs made to order, two bacon strips, and two savory sausage links. The Berry Stuffed French Toast Slam is another delicious option starting at $14.69.

Perkins American Food Co

The Tremendous Twelve® platter at Perkins American Food Co. is $14.99 for a tremendous amount of food: Three eggs, four buttermilk pancakes, with the choice of crispy hash browns or breakfast potatoes, and the choice of four Applewood smoked bacon strips or four sausage links. Another great choice? The Southern Fried Chicken Biscuit Breakfast for $14.29.

Waffle House

The All-Star Special at Waffle House is one of their most popular breakfast orders and you can can see why: Each platter contains eggs with toast & jelly; your choice of grits, hashbrowns or sliced tomatoes; one waffle. Guests can choose from 3 slices of Smithfield® bacon, 2 patties of Jimmy Dean® sausage, or hickory smoked ham.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Country Boy Breakfast

Cracker Barrel diners can enjoy the Country Boy Breakfast for $14.99. This hearty breakfast platter contains three eggs with buttery garlic sirloin steak tips or the choice of sugar cured or country ham, served with biscuits & gravy and two classic sides like grits or fried cinnamon apples. The Farmhouse Scramble is another filling choice at $13.49.

Black Bear Diner

The Thick-Cut Smoked Bacon & Eggs platter at Black Bear Diner is $12.99, and fantastic value for money. Featuring some of the best hickory smoked bacon you can get, this big breakfast comes with 2 eggs plus your choice of strip-cut hash browns, country red potatoes, or fresh fruit and a housemade biscuit. The Corned Beef Hash & Eggs ($14.99) is another excellent choice.