Find the 6 best chain restaurants serving massive lumberjack breakfasts for under $15.

If you are walking into breakfast with a big appetite, consider ordering a lumberjack breakfast. The term isn’t usually on the menu, but is used to describe an exceptionally hearty, high-calorie, and traditional morning meal, generally consisting of pancakes, eggs, various meats, hash browns, and sometimes beans or biscuits. And, lucky for you, there are lots of options under $20. Here are 6 chain restaurants serving the best lumberjack breakfasts under $15.

Denny’s Super Slam Breakfast

The Denny’s Super Slam is a featured, high-value breakfast, typically priced under $10. It comes with two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs, two bacon strips, two sausage links, and hash browns. The best news is, it is part of their “All Day Diner Deal,” so you can order it for dinner.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Huddle House Big House

The Huddle House Big House Breakfast is a signature, high-calorie, all-in-one meal. It comes with three farm-fresh eggs, crispy hashbrowns (or fruit), a side of bacon or sausage, and a biscuit with sausage gravy or toast, all for just over $13. If you want pancakes, order the MVP, AKA, the Most Valuable Platter, which comes with applewood smoked bacon (3 strips) or country sausage or turkey sausage (2 patties), 2 eggs, crispy hashbrowns or seasonal fruit, golden waffle or old-fashioned buttermilk pancake, and choice of homestyle grits & buttery toast or biscuit & sausage gravy, all for just over $13.

Waffle House All-Star Special

The Waffle House All-Star Special is the chain’s signature, customizable breakfast combo priced around $12.35. It comes with a classic waffle, two eggs (any style), toast with jelly, a side of hashbrowns, sliced tomatoes, or grits, and a choice of meat (3 Slices of Smithfield Bacon, 2 Patties of Jimmy Dean Sausage, or Hickory Smoked Ham)

Village Inn VIB Breakfast

One of the most customizable four-item stacks is Village Inn’s “Inn-Credible V.I.B.” breakfast. It allows you to choose four items from a selection of eggs, meats, pancakes, and sides for just $11.50. There is everything from bacon to turkey sausage, from buttermilk pancakes to strawberry crepes, from English muffins to biscuits and gravy, and from scrambled egg whites to omelettes.

Cracker Barrel Old Timer’s

The Cracker Barrel Old Timer’s is a hearty traditional country breakfast plate for $10.79. The breakfast meal includes eggs, hash brown casserole, sausage, biscuits, and gravy, and is enough for two meals. The pancakes are also popular for those who arrive with a big appetite.

IHOP Breakfast Sampler

The IHOP Breakfast Sampler is a popular option for diners who want a little bit of everything. It comes with 2 eggs your way, 2 strips of bacon, 2 pieces of sausage, 2 pieces of thick cut ham, golden hash browns, and 2 fluffy pancakes. You can also modify it with different meat combinations or add flavored pancakes for an upcharge. Get it all for $14.99.