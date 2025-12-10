5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Stuffed Crust Pizza, According to Diners

Diners say these five chains serve the cheesiest, most satisfying stuffed crust pizzas.

I’m old enough to remember when Pizza Hut first launched the original stuffed crust pizza in 1995 and it was a big deal. Eating pizza backwards, starting at the crust? We felt like rebels. Now other chains have followed in Pizza Hut’s cheesy footsteps and offer stuffed crust pizzas customers can’t get enough of. If you need more cheese in your life (and face it, who doesn’t?) here are five chains where the stuffed crust will take you back to those 90s glory days.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is the original stuffed crust trailblazer and still deserves its spot on this list. “Doesn’t this stuffed crust pizza look amazing?” one fan said, sharing a picture of their pizza on Reddit. “I asked for the pepperoni under the cheese. 12 slices. Can’t wait to chow down! Pizza Hut back in the 80’s and 90’s used to put the pepperoni under the cheese regularly. So I grew up getting the pizza like that all the time so it’s what I always do when I go to Pizza Hut.”

Dominos

The stuffed crust at Dominos is a recent addition and fans love it. “New Stuffed Crust is amazing. It kinda replicates the taste of the stuffed Pizza Hut crust of the early 90’s – which was glorious,” one diner said. “Dominos got it right. The cheese in the crust melts in your mouth – and you’re GLAD there’s so much crust. The parm garlic on the crust makes it even better,” another agreed.

Cicis Pizza

Cicis Pizza (which is celebrating its 40-year anniversary!) has yummy stuffed crust pizza on the buffet. “I love Cici’s and I’m not ashamed to admit it lol. Their stuffed crust is really nice and you can’t beat the price,” one fan said. “Cici’s kept me alive while working the Disney College Program in Orlando. It would end up being like $2 for all you can eat buffet with our discount,” another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Papa John’s

Papa John’s stuffed crust is so generous with the cheese it’s like you’re enjoying two different meals at the same time. “Try getting some pizza sauce on the side to dip the crust in. It’s basically like a giant mozza stick and it tastes so much better than just the crust on its own,” one fan recommended.

Little Caesars

Little Caesars has fantastic stuffed crust pizzas, according to fans. “LC Stuff crust is hard to beat, but so is their thin. If you’ve never had stuff crust before, LC is a nice first time, you can even get it ‘crazy crust’ if you wanna go all out!” one Redditor shared.