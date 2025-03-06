Domino's Just Launched Its First Stuffed Crust and Fans Say It's "Sooo Good"

Because there is basically a week dedicated to everything, we are currently in the midst of March 3-9 as National Stuffed Crust Week, which falls over March 3 to 9 in 2025. If you are a pizza chain that has never offered a stuffed crust, what better time to launch one? This week, Domino's Pizza introduced this first-ever stuffed-crust pizza, and I can't wait to try it.

Parmesan Stuffed Crust –a premium buttery-flavored dough, stuffed with melted cheese made with 100% real mozzarella, and topped with Domino's garlic seasoning and a sprinkle of Parmesan – is now available at a Domino's pizza near you. And, in honor of Stuffed Crust Pizza Week, you can try a one-topping Parmesan Stuffed Crust Pizzas for $9.99 each through Domino's Carryout Deal.

"One of the most common questions we're asked is, 'When will you launch stuffed crust?'" Kate Trumbull, Domino's executive vice president and chief marketing officer, said in a press release. "We're excited to announce that our first-ever stuffed crust is finally here and we promise, it is worth the wait. We think the best stuffed crust was saved for last."

Social media followers went wild over the news. "Can't wait to try this," wrote one. "It was sooo good," confirmed another who has already tasted it.

What sets Domino's stuffed crust apart from the competition? "Easy. The proof is in how it tastes," she added. "Anyone can add cheese to their most popular crust type, but we started with our premium, buttery Handmade Pan dough and topped it with our signature garlic seasoning, which we know customers love. To make the crust even more cheesy and delectable, we finished it with a shake of real Parmesan. We believe our crust is so delicious, in fact, that we're launching Cheat Receipts – a sweepstakes that gives away free Domino's Parmesan Stuffed Crust Pizza to anyone who has ordered stuffed crust elsewhere in the past. We want customers to try it for themselves and put our new crust to the test!"

As part of Domino's Stuffed Crust Cheat Receipts Giveaway, they are giving away $250,000 worth of free Parmesan Stuffed Crust Pizzas. All you need to do to enter is upload a copy of a receipt showing you ordered a stuffed-crust pizza from anywhere before March 3, 2025. Those who meet the criteria will be entered into a random drawing and if selected, will receive a code for a free Domino's Parmesan Stuffed Crust Pizza via email. Weekly drawings will occur on March 10, 17, and 24, 2025.