5 Kettlebell Moves That Radically Boost Metabolism After 40

As we age, our bodies change, and staying fit becomes more challenging. I'm Ellen Thompson, a Certified Personal Trainer at Blink Fitness, and I've spent years helping clients over 40 reclaim their metabolism through effective training methods. Like many of my clients, you may have noticed changes in your energy levels and how your body responds to exercise. The good news? Adding the right kettlebell movements to your routine can make a tremendous difference. Read on to discover five powerful kettlebell exercises that can help revitalize your metabolism and transform your fitness after 40.

Common Metabolism Challenges After 40

Around 40, your metabolism naturally slows down as muscle mass decreases and fat mass increases. This leads to a slower metabolic rate, meaning that you burn fewer calories while at rest. Additionally, your body can become less adept at processing carbs, leading to fat storage and insulin resistance. For women, declining estrogen levels can cause fat to redistribute to other areas of the body and make it difficult to lose weight.

The 60-Second Strength Test That Reveals Your True Fitness Age

Why Kettlebell Workouts Boost Metabolism After 40

Kettlebell exercises build lean muscle mass which increases the body's metabolic rate.

Kettlebell exercises fall into the HIIT category, and put the body in EPOC, otherwise known as the afterburn effect, you continue to burn calories even after your workout.

Strength training, in this case with kettlebells, improves insulin sensitivity as the body uses carbs stored as fat for energy.

Kettlebell movements improve joint mobility, flexibility, and stability.

5 Kettlebell Moves That Boost Metabolism After 40

Top 5 Kettlebell Movements for Transforming Metabolism

Kettlebell Swing

Kettlebell swing elevates the heart rate, creates EPOC, and strengthens the glutes, hamstrings, and core.

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, and the kettlebell between your feet.

Hinge at your hips, and grab the kettlebell handle with both hands.

Thrust your hips forward, driving the kettlebell up to chest level. Remember, the power comes from your hips, not your arms.

Let the kettlebell fall back down naturally as you hinge your hips again.

Repeat for 30-45 seconds for 3-4 sets. Rest 30-60 seconds in between sets.

RELATED: 8 No-Equipment Moves That Build Strength Like Weight Training6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kettlebell Goblet Squats

Kettlebell Goblet Squats increase muscle mass in the legs and glutes, and keeps joints mobile.

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, toes slightly turned out. Hold the kettlebell by the handles at chest level. (You can use a light kettlebell or just bodyweight if needed.)

Lower into squat, keeping your chest up and back straight. Remember to keep your knees aligned, and your back straight.

Push through your heels and return to standing.

Repeat for 10-15 reps for 3 sets. Rest 30-45 seconds between sets.

Kettlebell Deadlift

Kettlebell Deadlift builds muscle in the glutes, hamstrings, and back, and improves posture.

Stand with feet hip-width apart, knees slightly bent. Place the kettlebell between your feet. (The kettlebell can be as light or heavy as you feel comfortable with.)

Hinge at your hips, lowering your torso to grab the kettlebell.

Drive through your heels, squeeze your glutes, and stand up tall.

Lower back down slowly and repeat for 8-12 reps for 3 sets. Rest 60 seconds between sets. Remember, all of this is a controlled movement.

Kettlebell Clean + Press

These exercises build muscle and strength in the upper body.

Start with the kettlebell between your feet.

Clean the kettlebell to your shoulder (like zipping up your jacket). The clean should stay close to the body.

From here, press the kettlebell overhead.

Lower it back to the shoulder and repeat for 8-12 reps. Complete 3 sets with 60 seconds of rest in between sets.

Switch arms after each set.

Over 40? These 7 Exercises Keep You Strong and Fit for Life

Kettlebell Snatch

Kettlebell Snatch max calorie burn in the shortest amount of time, therefore triggering EPOC.

Start with the kettlebell on the ground.

Swing it between your legs.

Explosively pull it up to a locked-out overhead position.

Control it back down and repeat for 10-12 reps. Complete 3 sets with 60 seconds rest in between sets.

Switch arms every set.

Weekly Kettlebell Workout Routine

Day 1: Strength

Kettlebell Swings

Goblet Squats

Kettlebell Deadlifts

Clean + Press

Day 2: Active Recovery/Walking

Day 3: Strength

Kettlebell Swings

Goblet Squats

Deadlifts

Snatch

Day 4: Active Recovery/Light Cardio

Day 5: Strength

Kettlebell Swings

Goblets Squats

Deadlifts

Clean + Press

Snatch

Day 6: Light Cardio/Walking

Day 7: Full Rest

Are Your Workouts Making You Store More Fat? 6 Exercises To Avoid

Realistic Results to Expect

Within 1-2 weeks, you'll notice a boost in energy and improve posture. You might feel sore, but that's just your muscles adapting!

Within 3-4 weeks, you'll notice 2-4 pounds of fat loss, improved endurance, and light definition in your muscles.

Within 5-6 weeks you'll notice 3-6 pounds of fat loss and visible definition in your muscles.

Advice for Beginners Over 40

Start slow and practice form before moving to a higher weight level.

Track your progress!

Remember your body also needs rest and recovery.