Real talk: Belly fat is one of the most stubborn areas when it comes to weight loss. While you can't spot target fat loss in a specific area, you can shrink your waistline while building strength and improving endurance by combining the right exercises that challenge your cardiovascular and muscular systems. Whether using kettlebells, dumbbells, or your body weight, strength training can help increase calorie burn even when you're inactive. So, grab your free weights and a mat because we chatted with an expert who breaks down the ultimate kettlebell and bodyweight workout to lose belly fat.

The combination of kettlebells and bodyweight exercises is particularly effective at blasting away belly fat because it allows you to engage multiple muscle groups at once. This boosts calorie burn and promotes fat loss—especially when paired with a well-balanced, calorie-restricted diet. Research shows that high-intensity exercises like kettlebell training can ramp up your metabolism, helping you burn fat for hours after your workout.

If you're ready to shed unwanted pounds and trim your midsection, you've come to the right place. We spoke with Jake Dickson, NASM-CPT, a certified personal trainer with Barbend, who reveals the ultimate kettlebell and bodyweight workout to lose belly fat once and for all. Below, you'll find the exercises and detailed instructions.

In This Article:

The Ultimate Kettlebell & Bodyweight Workout To Melt Belly Fat

What You Need: This high-intensity workout requires only a kettlebell and your body weight. It targets fat loss (including the belly) by combining dynamic kettlebell exercises with bodyweight movements. Depending on your speed and rest intervals, you can complete this routine in about 30 to 40 minutes.

The Routine:

Kettlebell Swing (3 sets of 20 reps) Goblet Squat (3 sets of 15 reps) Suitcase Deadlift (2 sets of 10 reps per side) Suitcase Carry (2 sets of 10 steps per side) Bicycle Crunch (1 set of max reps for 60 seconds) Pushup (1 set of max reps for 60 seconds)

5 Floor Workouts To Shrink Your 'Apron Belly'

1. Kettlebell Swing

How To Do It:

Begin in a jumping stance, holding a kettlebell with both hands in front of you. Hinge at your hips and swing the kettlebell back between your legs. Thrust your hips forward, swinging the kettlebell up to chest height. Complete 3 sets of 20 reps with 1 minute of rest between sets.

Tip: Focus on the explosive movement from your hips, not your arms, to drive the kettlebell upward and engage your glutes and core.

The Only 10 Exercises You Need To Melt Lower Belly Fat

2. Goblet Squat

How To Do It:

Hold the kettlebell in front of your chest with both hands, maintaining a comfortable shoulder-width stance. Brace your core and lower your body, sitting back into a squat position. Drive through your heels to stand up, keeping your core engaged and your chest lifted. Aim for 3 sets of 15 reps and rest for 1 minute between sets.

Tip: Keep your knees in line with your toes as you squat to avoid unnecessary strain on your knees.

The Ultimate Dumbbell & Bodyweight Workout To Melt Belly Fat

3. Suitcase Deadlift

Play

How To Do It:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart next to a kettlebell. Push your hips back, hinging at the waist, and lower down to grab the kettlebell with one hand. Brace your core, extend your other arm for balance, and return to standing. Do 2 sets of 10 reps per side, resting for 1 minute between sets.

Tip: Maintain a neutral spine throughout the movement to avoid strain on your lower back.

7 Top-Recommended Compound Exercises To Melt Belly Fat

4. Suitcase Carry

Play

How To Do It:

Grab a kettlebell and hold it by your side like a suitcase. Place your other hand on your hip or extend it to the side for balance. Keep your core tight and walk in a straight line, making sure not to tilt your torso to one side. Perform 2 sets of 10 reps per side with 1 minute of rest between sets.

Tip: Focus on maintaining good posture and lifting your shoulders and chest as you walk.

10 Easiest Workouts To Lose Belly Fat

5. Bicycle Crunch

How To Do It:6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lie on your back with your hands behind your head and legs bent at a 90-degree angle. Crunch up and bring your right elbow toward your left knee while extending your right leg. Switch sides by bringing your left elbow toward your right knee and alternating back and forth. Do 1 set of as many reps as possible for 60 seconds.

Tip: Keep your lower back pressed into the floor and your movements controlled for maximum core engagement.

6. Pushups

How To Do It:

Start in a high plank position with your feet together and your body in a straight line from head to toe. Bend your elbows and lower your body until your chest almost touches the ground. Push yourself back up to the starting position, keeping your core tight. Perform 1 set of as many reps as possible for 60 seconds.

Tip: Keep your body straight throughout the movement to engage your core and avoid sagging in your lower back.