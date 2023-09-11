5 Quick 5-Minute Core Workouts for Flatter, More Sculpted Abs

When it comes to achieving sculpted abs, you don't need to spend hours at the gym. Short, intense core workouts for flatter abs can be just as effective in helping you build a stronger core and revealing those coveted abdominal muscles.

In my experience as a fitness professional, clients from all walks of life struggle with fitting workouts into their busy schedules. That's why speedy, high-intensity workouts you can perform anywhere are so effective. The following are my quick 5-minute core workouts for flatter abs. You can easily work them into your daily routine. Each workout consists of high-intensity individual exercises designed to target your core muscles effectively.

Keep reading to learn all about the following core workouts for flatter abs.

Workout 1: The Morning Energizer

This quick core circuit is perfect for kickstarting your day and boosting your energy levels.

1. Planks (20 seconds on, 10 seconds of rest)

Start with a forearm plank. Keep your body in a straight line from your head to your heels, engaging your core muscles. Repeat for two rounds.

2. Russian Twists (45 seconds on, 15 seconds of rest)

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and your feet flat. Lean back slightly, keeping your back straight. Hold a weight or a water bottle with both hands, and twist your torso to the right, then to the left, tapping the weight on the ground beside you. Repeat for two rounds.

3. Leg Raises (45 seconds on, 15 seconds of rest)

Lie on your back with your legs straight. Keep your lower back pressed into the floor as you lift your legs up to a 90-degree angle and then lower them back down. Repeat for two rounds.

Workout 2: Lunch Break Burner

Use your lunch break to squeeze in this quick core circuit that will revitalize your energy for the rest of the day.

1. Mountain Climbers (15 seconds on, five seconds of rest)

Start in a plank position, and alternate bringing your knees toward your chest as if you were running. Repeat for three rounds.

2. Bicycle Crunches (25 seconds on, five seconds of rest)

Lie on your back with your hands behind your head and your legs lifted off the ground. Bring your right elbow toward your left knee while extending your right leg out, then switch sides. Repeat for four rounds.

3. Side Planks (20 seconds on, 10 seconds of rest)

Start in a side plank position, balancing on your forearm and the side of your foot. Perform two rounds on each side, maintaining a straight line from head to heels.

Workout 3: Evening Wind-Down

Unwind in the evening with this quick core workout that will help you relax and de-stress.

1. Bridges (two minutes)

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips toward the ceiling, squeezing your glutes and engaging your core. Hold for one minute.

2. Seated Russian Twists (one minute)

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and your feet flat. Hold a weight or a water bottle with both hands, and twist your torso to the right, then to the left. Do this for one minute.

3. Planks to Pushups (two minutes)

Begin in a plank position on your elbows. Push up onto your hands one arm at a time, then return to the starting position. Alternate between left and right for one minute, rest, then again for another minute.

Workout 4: Ab Blitz

This ab-focused workout is designed to target your core muscles for a quick and effective burn.

1. Flutter Kicks (one minute)

Lie on your back with your legs straight. Lift your legs slightly off the ground, and alternate kicking them up and down in a fluttering motion for one minute.

2. Sit-ups (two minutes)

Perform classic sit-ups, keeping your feet flat on the ground and your hands either crossed on your chest or behind your head. Continue for one minute.

3. Superman Planks (one minute)

Play

Begin in a forearm plank position. Lift your right arm and left leg simultaneously, then switch to the opposite arm and leg. Keep alternating for one minute.

4. Dead Bugs (one minute)

Lie on your back with your arms extended toward the ceiling and your legs lifted off the ground, bent at a 90-degree angle. Slowly lower one arm and the opposite leg toward the ground, then return to the starting position and repeat with the opposite limbs, alternating sides for one minute.

Workout 5: On-the-Go Core Crusher

Try this routine on those busy days when you need a quick core workout, even when you're on the go.

1. Standing Knee-to-Elbow (one minute)

Play

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Lift your right knee toward your chest while bringing your left elbow down to meet it. Alternate sides for one minute.

2. Inchworms (one minute)

Start in a standing position, then hinge at the hips, and walk your hands out to a plank position. Walk your hands back toward your feet, and return to a standing position. Repeat for one minute.

3. Kneeling Planks (one minute)

Play

Kneel on the ground with your hands on the floor in front of you, forming a plank position. Hold for one minute, engaging your core.

4. Crunches (two minutes)

Play

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Place your hands behind your head, then lift your upper body off the ground, keeping your lower back on the floor, and squeeze your abdominal muscles at the top of the movement before slowly lowering back down. Repeat for two minutes.