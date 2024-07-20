Is Beef Jerky Healthy? We Asked a Dietitian

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

When it comes to on-the-go snacking, beef jerky often tops the list due to its convenience and long shelf life. As a popular snack known for its rich flavor and convenient portability, beef jerky has a long history dating back to ancient civilizations. Favored by hikers, athletes, and busy individuals alike, beef jerky provides a substantial source of protein and essential nutrients. Plus, its versatility allows it to be enjoyed on its own or as an ingredient in various recipes, making it a staple in many diets around the world.

However, as more people become more focused on their health, questions can arise about whether this popular snack is truly a healthy choice. As a registered dietitian, I am happy to share my two cents on the topic.

What Is Beef Jerky and How Is It Made?

Some view beef jerky as the ultimate snack for those who believe meat should be as portable as their smartphones. And thanks to the process of making jerky, it CAN be as portable as a smartphone!

Beef jerky is essentially thin strips of meat that have been seasoned, marinated, and dried. The process of making beef jerky involves removing most of the moisture from the meat, which inhibits the growth of bacteria and other microorganisms that typically cause food spoilage, allowing it to be shelf-stable.

Typically, to make beef jerky, the beef is marinated in a concoction of spices, sauces, and all things flavor-packed. Then, it goes through the drying process, either by using a dehydrator, an oven, or the natural sun for that extra touch of rustic charm. The result is a robust, flavorful, and long-lasting snack that's perfect for anyone wanting to channel their inner adventurer—even if they're just adventuring from the kitchen to the computer to get some work done.

Nutritional Profile of Beef Jerky

According to the USDA Food Database, one ounce of beef jerky provides:

Nutrition (Per 1 ounce serving) :

Calories : 116 calories

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 505 mg

Carbs : 3.12 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2.5 g)

Protein : 9.4 g

Health Benefits of Beef Jerky

Beef jerky isn't just a tasty snack; it also carries several potential health benefits that make it a smart choice for those mindful of their diet.

Thanks to the protein content of the jerky, it may support muscle repair and growth. It's also lower in fat vs. other processed snacks, which makes it a healthier alternative when craving something savory. Furthermore, beef jerky is a source of essential vitamins and minerals, including iron, zinc, and vitamin B12, all of which play crucial roles in maintaining a healthy metabolism, supporting immune function, and ensuring proper red blood cell formation.

While it should be consumed in moderation due to its sodium content, beef jerky can be a nutritious and convenient snack that fits well into a balanced diet.

Potential Drawbacks of Beef Jerky

While beef jerky offers various health benefits, it's essential to consider some potential drawbacks before making it a regular part of your diet.

One major concern is its higher sodium content. Excessive sodium intake can lead to issues such as high blood pressure, which increases the risk of heart disease and stroke. Furthermore, many commercial varieties of beef jerky contain added sugars and preservatives, which can negate some of its health advantages. There's also the risk of consuming processed meats, which some studies suggest may be linked to an increased risk of certain cancers.

Nitrates, often in the form of sodium nitrate or sodium nitrite, are commonly used in the production of beef jerky. They serve as preservatives that help prevent the growth of harmful bacteria, such as Clostridium botulinum, and extend the shelf life of the product. They also contribute to the distinctive color and flavor of cured meats.

The use of synthetic nitrates in food has been a topic of debate regarding their health implications. Some studies suggest a link between a high intake of these ingredients and an increased risk of certain cancers and other health issues. However, the occasional consumption of nitrate-containing foods like beef jerky is typically considered safe for most people when part of a balanced diet. Moderation and a varied diet remain key components of maintaining good health.

Is Beef Jerky Healthy?

The question of whether beef jerky is healthy does not have a simple yes or no answer; it depends on various factors including the specific product in question and how it fits into your overall diet.

On one hand, beef jerky is a source of protein and essential vitamins and minerals. Many options are lower in fat vs. other protein-packed convenient foods as well.

On the other hand, beef jerky can be high in sodium, which can pose health risks if consumed in excess. Some jerkys are made with preservatives that may be linked to unsavory side effects, too.

Bottom line: While beef jerky offers several nutritional benefits, its potential drawbacks should not be overlooked. If consumed in moderation, it can be part of a healthy diet that includes a variety of nutrients from different food sources.

The Best Beef Jerky Brands

There are many healthy beef jerky brands to choose from on the market today. Here are some of our favorites:

