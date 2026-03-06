6 Chain Restaurants With Bigger Beef Briskets Than Any Other Chain

Diners are ordering this slow-cooked tender brisket by the pound.

Beef brisket—along with ribs—is one of those staple BBQ items diners judge a restaurant or smokehouse by. This popular cut of beef is cooked low and slow until it reaches tender, melt-in-your-mouth perfection, with a savory flavor and texture that’s like no other. If you smoke your own meat or live near an incredible independent BBQ spot, good brisket is probably a given—and luckily there is excellent brisket to be found from chain restaurants for the rest of us. Here are six chain restaurants known for huge, delicious brisket plates.

Terry Black’s BBQ

Diners at Terry Black’s BBQ can order sliced brisket by the pound—and boy is it worth it. “For meats, we had a pound of brisket and about 3/4 lbs of pork ribs. And of course banana pudding for dessert! That was the perfect amount of food,” one diner said. “The brisket is amaaaazing. If you like brisket, get the brisket. My boyfriend said the pork ribs were the best pork ribs he’s had.”

4 Rivers Smokehouse

4 Rivers Smokehouse offers beautiful Signature Angus Brisket (30-day wet-aged beef brisket rubbed with 4R Brisket Rub and smoked for 18 hours) by the half pound. Diners can also enjoy the Brisket Sandwich and opt for brisket in the restaurant’s famous quesadillas. “The Brisket Sandwich is my favorite meal here, although there is nothing bad that you can order here!” one fan raved. Another huge draw for diners is having the option to choose lean or fatty brisket for their order.

Rudy’s Bar-B-Q

Guests at Rudy’s Bar-B-Q can order both regular and moist brisket by the half pound, or a Brisket Sandwich, and even delicious Brisket Breakfast Tacos. “Everything is served à la carte and weighed out so you can get a little bit more as you desire and you’re allowed to sample everything in advance… Anyways, we had the Brisket (moist), it was perfect, the flavor, the fat…oh my goodness, so yummy,” one diner shared.

Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque

Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque serves up platters of delicious brisket for diners to feast on. “The brisket is perfectly smoked, tender, and packed with that deep wood-fired flavor without needing extra sauce (though their sauces complement it beautifully),” one fan shared. “The ribs are juicy and tender, the pulled pork is moist and flavorful, and don’t even get me started on the burnt ends – they’re next-level addictive!”

Mission BBQ

Diners at Mission BBQ love the platters of Texas Inspired, Oak Smoked Brisket. "I always like coming to Mission BBQ for some good ole brisket!" one fan said. "Their sweet tea here is on point! The service is amazing and the stuff are pretty hilarious and friendly. I just like the brisket here, maybe I need to try some other food—but the brisket keeps calling my name when I come to Mission BBQ."

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que offers delicious beef brisket by the pound, and diners are obsessed. “The food was delicious. My friend and I had gotten similar cuts of meat the night before (ribs, brisket, burnt ends). I really loved the brisket here, which had a lot of smokey flavor. I could tell that the seasoning/marinade penetrated into the meat,” one fan said.