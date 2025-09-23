The 6 Exercises Men Should Still Do After 40 To Stay Fit

Once you hit 40, fitness stops being optional. Strength, energy, and confidence don’t come as easily as they used to, and if you ignore them, they’ll fade fast.

Men in this stage of life notice the differences: recovery takes longer, muscles don’t stick around without a fight, and minor aches pop up when you least expect them. That’s why your training needs to be smarter, not harder. Exercises that keep your body durable while still pushing your strength forward are the ones that will carry you for the next decade and beyond.

The benefits go well past the mirror. The right lifts help you play ball with your kids, carry heavy bags without tweaking your back, and keep up on the weekends when most guys your age are looking for the nearest chair. These movements give you the kind of strength that matters in real life, not just in the weight room.

Below are six essential exercises every man over 40 should keep in his arsenal. They’ll help you hold onto muscle, keep your joints healthy, and maintain the kind of presence that makes people wonder how you’re still getting stronger with age.

6 Exercises Men Should Do After 40 to Stay Fit

Trap Bar Deadlift

The trap bar deadlift is one of the safest and most effective ways to build lower-body and total-body strength without the stress of a conventional barbell deadlift. As men age, joint health and spinal safety become more important, and the trap bar places your body in a more upright position. This reduces strain on the lower back while still providing the benefits of loading the legs, glutes, and core. It’s a powerful way to maintain strength and bone density after 40.

Muscles Trained: Quads, glutes, hamstrings, core, traps

How to Do It:

Step inside the trap bar and position your feet shoulder-width apart. Bend at your hips and knees to grab the handles firmly. Keep your chest tall and brace your core. Push through your heels and extend your hips and knees at the same time to lift the bar. Stand tall without leaning back, then lower the bar under control.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 to 4 sets of 6 to 8 reps. Rest 90 seconds between sets.

Best Variations: Elevated trap bar deadlift, low-handle trap bar deadlift, farmer carry with trap bar

Form Tip: Keep your shins vertical and your chest lifted throughout the lift to reduce stress on your lower back.

Single-Arm Dumbbell Bench Press

The single-arm dumbbell bench press challenges your chest and triceps while adding an anti-rotation component that trains your core. It’s handy for men after 40 because it reinforces shoulder stability and helps correct strength imbalances between your left and right sides. This movement develops pressing power while protecting your shoulders from overuse.

Muscles Trained: Chest, triceps, shoulders, core

How to Do It:

Lie flat on a bench with your feet planted firmly. Hold a dumbbell in one hand directly over your chest. Keep your free hand at your side or on your torso for balance. Slowly lower the dumbbell toward your chest, keeping your elbow at about a 45-degree angle. Press the dumbbell back up until your arm is fully extended.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 8–10 reps per side. Rest 60 seconds between sets.

Best Variations: Incline single-arm press, floor press, alternating dumbbell press

Form Tip: Keep your shoulders pulled back against the bench to avoid strain on your joints.

Bulgarian Split Squat

Unilateral strength training becomes more critical with age to protect joints, improve balance, and prevent muscle imbalances. The Bulgarian split squat loads your legs and glutes while putting less pressure on your spine compared to traditional squats. It also challenges your core and coordination, both of which are critical for long-term athleticism.

Muscles Trained: Quads, glutes, hamstrings, core

How to Do It:

Stand about two feet in front of a bench or box and place one foot behind you on it. Hold dumbbells at your sides for added resistance. Lower your body by bending your front knee until your thigh is nearly parallel to the ground. Keep your torso upright and your core tight. Push through your front heel to return to standing.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps per leg. Rest 60 to 75 seconds between sets.

Best Variations: Bodyweight version, barbell Bulgarian split squat, front-rack kettlebell split squat

Form Tip: Keep your front knee tracking over your toes to protect your joints and improve balance.

Pull-Up (or Assisted Pull-Up)

Pull-ups build pulling strength, back muscle, and grip—all of which are vital as you age. Maintaining upper-body strength improves posture, reduces risk of shoulder injuries, and supports daily activities like carrying groceries or playing with your kids. Even if you need assistance, the benefits are tremendous for long-term health and physique.

Muscles Trained: Lats, biceps, shoulders, forearms, core

How to Do It:

Grip the pull-up bar slightly wider than shoulder-width with your palms facing away. Hang with your arms fully extended and engage your core. Pull your chest up toward the bar by driving your elbows down and back. Pause briefly at the top when your chin clears the bar. Lower slowly under control back to the starting position.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 to 4 sets of 4 to 8 reps. Rest 90 seconds between sets.

Best Variations: Chin-ups, band-assisted pull-ups, neutral-grip pull-ups

Form Tip: Avoid swinging your legs; keep your body controlled to maximize back engagement.

Landmine Press

The landmine press is a shoulder-friendly alternative to overhead pressing. The angled bar path reduces stress on the shoulder joint while still allowing you to build pressing strength and upper-body power. It’s especially valuable for men after 40 who may experience shoulder pain with traditional overhead pressing.

Muscles Trained: Shoulders, triceps, upper chest, core

How to Do It:

Secure one end of a barbell in a landmine attachment or corner. Hold the other end at shoulder height with both hands or one hand. Stand with your feet staggered and brace your core. Press the bar upward and slightly forward until your arm is extended. Lower back under control to the starting position.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 8–12 reps. Rest 60 seconds between sets.

Best Variations: Single-arm landmine press, half-kneeling landmine press, rotational landmine press

Form Tip: Keep your wrist straight and press in line with your shoulder to avoid strain.

Farmer’s Carry

The farmer’s carry is a full-body, functional strength builder that improves grip, core stability, and conditioning. Carrying heavy loads mimics real-world tasks, making it one of the most practical exercises for maintaining independence as you age. It strengthens your posture, reinforces your core, and helps protect your lower back.

Muscles Trained: Forearms, traps, core, glutes, quads

How to Do It:

Pick up a pair of heavy dumbbells or kettlebells from the floor. Stand tall with your chest up and shoulders pulled back. Walk forward with steady steps while holding the weights at your sides. Keep your core tight and avoid leaning to either side. Carry for a set distance, then carefully set the weights down.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 4 to 6 carries of 30 to 40 yards. Rest 60 to 90 seconds between carries.

Best Variations: Suitcase carry (one side), overhead carry, trap bar farmer’s walk

Form Tip: Focus on breathing steadily and keeping your torso braced throughout the walk.

The Best Actions for Men to Stay Fit After 40

Getting older doesn't mean slowing down; it means training smarter. To keep your body strong, lean, and capable, exercise is only one piece of the puzzle. The habits you build outside the gym matter just as much as the time you spend under the bar.

Here are the best actions to lock in your results after 40: