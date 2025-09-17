 Skip to content

5 Daily Bodyweight Moves That Build More Muscle Than Weight Training After 45

Your body weight can be an incredibly powerful tool for building muscle.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on September 17, 2025 | 8:00 AM

Once you enter your 30s, 40s, and beyond, staying consistent with resistance training becomes more crucial than ever before. That’s because muscle deterioration is inevitable with age. In fact, you can lose anywhere from 3% to 8% of lean muscle every decade after your 30th birthday. While that may be a tough pill to swallow, the good news is you can address sarcopenia head-on by leading an active lifestyle and consuming a protein-packed diet. To help maximize your routine, we’ve rounded up five daily bodyweight exercises that build more muscle than weight training after 45.

Your body weight can be such an incredible tool.

“After 45, recovery can take longer, and joints may not tolerate heavy lifting the same way they used to,” explains Stephen Sheehan, certified personal trainer at Garage Gym Reviews. “Bodyweight exercises let you train hard with less wear and tear while still targeting strength, balance, and mobility. They also challenge stabilizing muscles that sometimes get overlooked in traditional weight training.”

5 Daily Bodyweight Exercises To Build Muscle After 45

Perform the below exercises four to five days a week.

“Because bodyweight training is lower impact, it’s often easier to recover from than heavy lifting, which makes more frequent practice possible,” Sheehan.

Pushups

Workout Exercise. Closeup Of Healthy Handsome Active Man With Fit Muscular Body Doing Push Ups Exercises. Sporty Athletic Male Exercising At Beach, Training Outdoor. Sports And Fitness Concept
Shutterstock

Pushups are great for training the triceps, shoulders, and chest.

  1. Start with a high plank with hands under your shoulders and your body straight.
  2. Bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the floor.
  3. Maintain a long, straight body as you lower.
  4. Press back up, straightening your arms.
  5. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 20 reps.

4 Quick Tests That Reveal Your True Fitness Age After 45

Squats

Slim sport woman in sportswear jumping on fit box and do squats. bodybuilding. Brickwall background
Shutterstock

Squats strengthen the glutes and legs.

  1. Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart.
  2. Extend your arms before you or place your hands on your hips.
  3. Bend at the knees and hips to lower into a squat.
  4. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor.
  5. Press through your heels to return to standing.
  6. Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

5 Daily Exercises That Rebuild Lost Muscle Faster Than the Gym After 50

Pull-ups

Female doing pull up workout in empty factory shade. Tattooed woman in sportswear exercising at an abandoned warehouse.
Shutterstock

Pull-ups build up the biceps and back.

  1. Stand tall and grab onto a pull-up bar using an overhand grip, hands shoulder-distance apart.
  2. Hang onto the bar with fully extended arms.
  3. Pull your chest up toward the bar by bringing your elbows down and back.
  4. Slowly lower back to the start position.
  5. Perform 3 sets of as many reps as possible.

6 Simple Moves That Build More Muscle Than Expensive Equipment After 40

Bulgarian Split Squats

Bulgarian split squats hit the glutes, quads, and hamstrings.

  1. Stand tall, a few feet away from a workout bench.
  2. Place your back foot on the bench.
  3. Bend your front knee to lower until your front thigh is parallel to the floor.
  4. Press through your front heel to return to standing.
  5. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps per leg.

These 5 Daily Moves Reverse Muscle Loss Faster Than Gym Workouts After 45

Shoulder Taps

Plank shoulder taps fire up the chest, core, and stability muscles.

  1. Begin in a high plank with your hands under your shoulders and body straight.
  2. Engage your core.
  3. Lift your right hand off the floor and tap your left shoulder.
  4. Set your right hand down and repeat with your left hand, tapping your right shoulder.
  5. Keep your hips steady as you continue to tap from side to side.
  6. Perform 3 sets of 12 taps on each side.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
// //
More in Mind + Body
  • Empowered Young Woman Doing Push-Ups with Determination in Her Living Room. 5 Daily Bodyweight Moves That Build More Muscle Than Weight Training After 45. Cover

    5 Bodyweight Moves That Build Muscle After 45

  • Athletic woman doing fitness training holding a medicine ball. Woman in fitness wear doing workout with a medicine ball outdoors. 5 Quick Standing Ab Moves to Trim Your Waist in 30 Days After 40 (No Crunches). Cover

    5 Standing Ab Moves to Trim Your Waist After 40

  • Man doing stretching exercise. 5 Daily Moves to Strengthen Your Back After 50 Cover

    5 Moves to Strengthen Your Back After 50

  • Woman Practicing Side Plank Pose in Bright Kitchen. Yoga time. 5 Core Tests That Show Your Real Fitness Age. Cover

    5 Core Tests That Reveal Your Fitness Age

  • Sports girl doing exercises with dumbbells. 5 Daily Moves to Flatten Your Belly Pooch in 30 Days After 50—No Floor Work. Cover

    5 Daily Moves to Flatten Belly Pooch After 50

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family