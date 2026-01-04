4 Daily Standing Drills That Flatten Belly Overhang Better Than Ab Workouts After 45

Ditch the floor workouts with these effective standing drills.

Extra fat in the abdominal area is a common, natural occurrence after 45. The combination of a slower metabolism, hormonal shifts, the loss of muscle, and changes in lifestyle is basically an open invitation for belly fat to come and stay. It’s frustrating—but it doesn’t have to stay forever.

One of the best methods to say goodbye to that extra fat is by adding standing exercises to your workout routine. What makes them effective is that they activate your core, boost metabolism, torch calories, and tone muscles. Combining them with healthy eating, cardio, and strength training is a recipe for success.

We linked up with Chad Lipka, fitness expert and president of North Shore Sauna, to learn five standing drills that may be even more effective at flattening belly fat than classic floor ab work.

Standing moves are incredibly productive because they work your entire core, recruiting several major muscle groups at once.

After 50, it’s not uncommon for the lower belly region to begin to sag due to hormonal shifts, decreased muscle activation, and more sedentary habits. Standing drills help counteract these changes by working your core in a way that channels daily movement.

High March Rounded Core Holds

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and arms at your sides. Gently round your upper back and bring your ribs in toward your pelvis to engage your core. Lift your left knee to hip height while maintaining the rounded position. Hold the knee lift for 3 seconds, keeping your shoulders relaxed. Lower. Repeat on the other side—lifting your right knee to hip height and holding for 3 seconds before lowering. Perform 3 sets of 20 seconds.

RELATED: 5 Chair Exercises That Flatten Belly Overhang Faster Than Ab Workouts After 556254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Diagonal Core Pulls

Start by setting a cable pulley at the low position and attaching a rope. Stand beside the machine with your feet shoulder-width apart and knees slightly bent. Take hold of the handle using both hands near the hip closest to the cable. Engage your core. Pull the handle diagonally up and across your body toward the opposite shoulder, naturally rotating your torso. Hold briefly at the top of the movement, squeezing your obliques. Use control to return to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps per side.

Standing Knee Drives

Start standing tall, feet hip-width apart. Reach your left arm overhead. Drive your right knee up toward your elbow. Return to the start position. Then, reach your right arm overhead and drive your left knee up toward your elbow. Complete 3 sets of 12 reps per side.

Kick-Back Extensions