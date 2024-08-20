People Are Making 'Adrenal Mocktails' To Lower Stress—and Experts Say They Work

When's the last time you kicked back and enjoyed a relaxing mocktail or two at the end of a long workday? If you can't remember, we say it's time to clear your schedule for your very own mocktail hour—and for great reason. People on TikTok are whipping up and enjoying "adrenal mocktails" to lower their stress levels, and according to experts, they really do the job! We spoke with the pros to learn everything there is to know about adrenal mocktails and their benefits.

What Is an Adrenal Mocktail?

If we've piqued your curiosity about adrenal mocktails, you may wonder why they're making waves on social media.

TikToker @nourishedwithbecca, Becca, a hormone nutritionist, explained in a video, "If you feel like you're exhausted all of the time, you're dragging yourself throughout the day … and you just don't have the energy to do what you used to do, this video is for you … this is not a 'you' problem; this is a fuel problem. It's [a] sign that you're running on empty and your adrenals need some support. [An adrenal mocktail is] my go-to tool to help support [my] adrenals, help replenish the minerals that [I] burn through during times of stress … you need to replenish, otherwise your adrenals start to slow down."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Becca's go-to adrenal mocktail recipe consists of four ounces of orange juice, coconut water, and a pinch of sea salt. She pointed out in the clip that she whips up this mocktail whenever she feels an energy dip during the day.

15 Easy Ways to Lower Cortisol Levels so You Don't Feel as Stressed

Adrenal mocktails are typically packed with nutrients such as vitamin C, potassium, and sodium, a recipe intending to keep stress levels at bay, reinforce your adrenal gland function, and support balanced hydration.

"An adrenal mocktail is a drink typically made with ingredients like orange juice, coconut water, and sea salt," explains Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in sports dietetics who sits on our Medical Expert Board.

Now, how do your adrenal glands relate to stress? Adrenal glands are tiny glands situated on top of your kidneys. They produce certain hormones, such as cortisol and adrenaline, which help manage your body's stress response.

People Are Drinking 'Magnesium Mocktails' for Better Sleep—'I'm Obsessed'

How Can Adrenal Mocktails Ease Stress and Promote a Better Night's Sleep?

"Adrenal mocktail advocates maintain that the drink helps ease stress by providing nutrients to support the adrenal glands, which perform critical functions like regulating heart rate, energy level, electrolyte balance, and blood pressure," explains Dorsey Standish, MS, a mechanical engineer, neuroscientist, wellness expert, and CEO of Mastermind Meditate.

Combining these vitamins and minerals in an adrenal mocktail can help balance your cortisol levels and promote a soothing effect.

6 Best 'Anxiety Superfoods' To Eat When You're Feeling Stressed

"There is no scientific evidence that adrenal cocktails can improve adrenal function, but for most people, they can't do any harm … Even if you don't have a preexisting health condition, enjoy your adrenal cocktail along with a meal or snack containing fiber and protein to optimize digestion speed and avoid a spike in blood sugar from high-sugar ingredients like orange juice," says Standish.

It's important to note that the sugar and potassium content in adrenal mocktails may be problematic for certain individuals. If you're on a weight-loss journey, dealing with a kidney condition, or have diabetes, it's wise to check in with your healthcare provider to ensure your adrenal mocktail recipe can best support your well-being.