The #1 Most Affordable Steak at 9 Restaurant Chains

A steak dinner is traditionally thought of as a splurge. It's a meal synonymous with celebrations, momentous occasions, and—more often than not—a higher bill. But here's the good news: a juicy, satisfying steak doesn't have to come with Ruth's Chris prices or follow a life-changing milestone. Many chain restaurants, both steakhouses and casual dining spots, offer affordable cuts that let you enjoy your beef fix without breaking the bank.

Typically, these budget-friendly options feature sirloin steaks, known for their lean yet hearty flavor, and are always paired with sides to round out the meal. We're spotlighting nine of the well-known chain restaurants where you can score one of these gotta-have-it,reasonably-price steaks. So, you'll know where to head for your next date night, happy hour, or a random Tuesday dinner.

All listed prices are pulled from restaurants in Columbus Ohio, or other parts of the state for chains that lack a presence in the capital. Keep in mind that prices may vary depending on your location.

Texas Roadhouse: $14.49 6-ounce Hand-Cut Sirloin

Saddle up for a Texas-sized steal. Texas Roadhouse offers one of the most reasonably-priced steaks you're likely to come across while dining out. Its legendary sirloin can be enjoyed for a price as low as $14.49 for a 6-ounce cut. Its affordability has helped the lean steak to become one of the most popular picks on the menu. But, don't think for a second that its lower price equates to lower quality. It's hand-cut in-house just like all the chain's other steaks, seasoned with the same bold blend, and infused with plenty of flavor. The dinner offers a pick of two sides, including a Caesar salad, house salad, or cup of chili at no upcharge. Plus, remember for every meal at Texas Roadhouse you also lasso in an order of those irresistible rolls with cinnamon butter.

O'Charley's: $15.49 6-ounce Top Sirloin

With locations across the Southeast and Midwest, O'Charley's offers down-home meals at value prices–it must be that Southern hospitality at work. Typically these meals take the form of fried chicken, hand-battered fish, burgers, and ribs, but the restaurant and bar also grills up a meaty Top Sirloin for $15.49. The 6-ounce steak is seasoned and served with two sides. You can also adorn your cut if you so wish with add-ons like garlic butter or Cajun butter, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, or bleu cheese crumbles, all for an extra cost of $1.49 to $1.99.

If you're feeling a bit more carnivorous and are on the hunt for more beef, you can additionally double the size of the steak without doubling the price. O'Charleys' 12-ounce sirloin can alternatively be yours for $21.69.

Longhorn Steakhouse: $15.99 6-ounce Renegade Sirloin

The menu at Longhorn Steakhouse was made for steak lovers, by steak lovers. But, it also caters to deal lovers with economical entree choices like its Renegade Sirloin. Starting at $15.99 for a 6-ounce, the cut is a lean and hearty center-cut top sirloin grilled to order and seasoned with the chain's signature Prairie Dust. This is a savory and spicy blend that includes ingredients like cayenne, coriander, paprika, and turmeric, and that helps the steak live up to its rebellious name. During their trip to the Wild West-themed restaurant, patrons can balance out the cut with an included salad and one additional side. Premium sides like crispy Brussels sprouts, loaded potato soup, or steakhouse mac and cheese are also available when you fork over some extra moola.

TGI Friday's: $15.99 6-ounce Center-Cut Sirloin

TGI Friday's has been slowly shutting stores and even filed for bankruptcy in October 2024. But, its locations continue to offer that Friday state of mind and don't appear to be burdening customers with higher prices to help them bounce back. In fact, the chain's menu is currently featuring 10 different Value Meal Deals all priced from $9.99 to $15.99. And, guess what's on it? That's right, a hearty steak dinner. The TGI Friday's 6-ounce USDA Choice Center-Cut Sirloin matches the price of Longhorn's Renegade Sirloin at $15.99. It does only come with one side–seasoned fries are the suggestion. But, it's also complemented by a cup of the joint's iconic spicy barbecue Whiskey Glaze made with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey

Chili's: $16.29 6-ounce Classic Sirloin

You're going to want to save room after your Triple Dipper because Chili's is serving up a juicy steak dinner for just $16.29. The Classic Sirloin comes in a 6-ounce size–though a 10-ounce is also available–and is both seasoned and topped with garlic butter before it reaches your table. That way, it arrives glistening and looking just as good as it tastes. You can pair it with accouterments like vegetables–Chili's offers a strong selection like asparagus, street corn, and broccoli–or you can opt for a starch like mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, or rice.

At a cost of just 50 cents more, the 6-ounce Guiltless Sirloin is another more wholesome option. It axes the melted butter (we're sad to see it go), and instead throws on pico de gallo, cilantro, and a chipotle pesto drizzle before serving it alongside roasted asparagus for a grand total of just 300 calories.

Applebee's: $16.49 6-ounce Top Sirloin

From all-you-can-eat specials to $1 Long Island iced teas (you may recognize them by their street name L.I.T.s), Applebee's doesn't shy away from a good deal and knows how to keep its patrons full for less. This mantra even carries over into its Steak & Ribs menu category where you can find a 6-ounce USDA Top Sirloin for $16.49. Lightly seasoned and cooked to your preferred temperature, the cut comes with two sides including choices like mashed potatoes, fries, rice, or veggies.

For days when you're feeling like eatin' extra good in the neighborhood, you can also opt for an 8-ounce version of the classic sirloin for $2 more, the Shrimp N' Parmesan Sirloin, or the Bourbon Street Steak which is jazzed up with Cajun spices, garlic butter, mushrooms, and onions.

Outback Steakhouse: $16.79 6-ounce Center Cut Sirloin

The least expensive steak you'll unearth Down Under is the Outback Center-Cut Sirloin. With six total ounces of meat, it's lean, hearty, and seasoned with the chain's signature spice blend before being seared. It will set you back $16.79, placing it just slightly ahead of Applebee's sirloin offering–not bad for a more traditional steakhouse. If you want to pair this Outback find with shrimp on the bahhbie (queue Australian accent), that will cost you extra. As will the restaurant's Toowoomba steak topping of sauteed shrimp and mushrooms swimming in a creamy Creole sauce. But, two sides like steakhouse potatoes, soup, or salad are baked right into the price of your meal.

Ruby Tuesday: $16.99 6-ounce Top Sirloin

Ruby Tuesday locations dot the Eastern portion of the United States with their American-inspired food including burgers, ribs, chicken, and yes, a variety of tender steaks. The cheapest one in the chain's arsenal is the 6-ounce Top Sirloin for $16.99. Coated in garlic butter and a GSP seasoning (aka garlic, salt, and pepper), it's also served with one side–the options are mostly comprised of potatoes in different forms or various vegetables.

The sirloin is an everyday kind of special. But, one of the best days to visit Ruby Tuesday is actually not on a Tuesday but a Monday. This is when you'll find the eatery's 6-ounce Ribeye meal priced at just $10.99, or the ribeye plus a half rack of baby back ribs for $17.99. Talk about curing the Monday blues.

Logans Roadhouse: $17.24 6-ounce Center-Cut Sirloin

With close to 130 locations nationwide, Logan's Roadhouse is perhaps not as prominent as other chain steakhouses. But, you can still count on the restaurant for a filling meal and a sensible price on steak. The most sensible of them all is the Center-Cut Sirloin which is priced at $17.24 for 6 ounces–an 8-ounce is also on the menu for $19.54. Like all Logan's cuts, this one is mesquite wood-grilled for a bold, smokey tang. Team it up with two different sides like fries, sweet potatoes, broccoli, rice, or green beans. Or, up the ante with an upcharge side dish such as French onion soup, chili, cinnamon apples, or three-cheese bacon mac.