5 Steakhouse Chains Where Surf and Turf Is Still Affordable

These steakhouse chains still serve surf and turf at a fair price.

Surf and Turf is an iconic combo that reached peak popularity in the 60s and 70s when hungry diners decided they no longer had to choose between red meat and seafood for a delicious lunch or dinner. Still immensely popular today, this meal of steak and lobster/shrimp/scallops is delicious and filling, especially when served with sides. If you’re craving this old-school feast, here are five chain restaurants with the best surf and turf combos on the menu for under $35.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse diners can get the Sirloin & Grilled Shrimp for $28.29. This dish is made with a 8oz Center-Cut Sirloin (center-cut for tenderness. Lean, hearty and full of flavor) and Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie. Diners can also get the 13 oz Rockhampton Ribeye & Choice of Shrimp for $35.29.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse diners can get the 6 oz. Renegade Sirloin with 8 ct. Redrock Grilled Shrimp for $24.29. “Our lean and hearty 6 oz. center-cut sirloin is paired with two skewers of our Red Rock Grilled Shrimp, glazed with smoky tomato butter and served over rice,” the restaurant says. For slightly more, guests can opt for the 6 oz Flo’s Filet with 4 oz. Lobster Tail for $36.29.

Black Angus

The Big Game Trio at Black Angus is made with your choice of steak paired with four grilled shrimp and four crispy fried shrimp with the choice of two classic sidekicks. The Steak & Lobster Trio ($29.99) is another great option, with a top sirloin 6 oz paired with a 4 oz lobster tail and four crispy fried shrimp, again with the choice of two classic sidekicks.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse has a 6 oz. Sirloin Surf & Turf Trio on the menu for guests who want a little bit of everything. This meal is made with a 6 oz. Sirloin, two crispy crab cakes and a skewer of mesquite-grilled shrimp over Roadhouse Rice. Served with creamy Cajun and garlic dill sauces.

Texas Roadhouse

The 8 oz Sirloin & Grilled Shrimp at Texas Roadhouse is $27.99 for a juicy sirloin steak with large shrimp seasoned, grilled, and drizzled with garlic lemon pepper butter, plus two sides. There’s also a 6oz Filet & Grilled Shrimp combo for $33.99 for those who want a leaner cut of meat, and for those who want something richer and slightly more, guests can opt for the 12 oz Ribeye 12 oz & Grilled Shrimp combo ($36.99).6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e