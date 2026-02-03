5 Chain Restaurants for the Best Surf and Turf, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the chain restaurants serving the best steak and seafood pairings worth the splurge.

Surf and turf is the ultimate pairing. Steak and seafood are already elevated dishes on their own, but when you combine the two, it takes the plate to a different level. Surf and turf is versatile, satisfies indecisiveness, and, when properly executed, offers the ideal textural experience. It’s an indulgent meal that isn’t cheap on your wallet, so to find the best chains that are worth splurging on the decadent dish, Eat This, Not That! asked Michelin-trained Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California, for his top places to go.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

While Ruth’s Chris Steak House will give you a memorable night out, it’s not cheap. But if you’re in the mood for surf and turf, the upscale chain has a three-course meal available: soup or salad to start, a 6 oz Filet* & Shrimp with a side and dessert for $60.00.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Additionally, diners can enjoy an 8-oz center-cut filet with a jumbo lobster tail starting at $89.00.

“It’s elegant decadence that hits like a red carpet moment, perfect for making memories, feeling fancy, and savoring every luxury, melt in your mouth second,” says Chef Andrew. “It’s absolute royalty on your plate.”

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille offers fine dining, done well, every time and while the entire menu is craveable, Chef Andrew raves about the surf and turf classic featuring hand-carved tenderloin and North Atlantic lobster starting at $73.00.

“It’s a showstopper and is hand-carved, dry-aged tenderloin that’s so melt-in-your-mouth tender it practically whispers sweet nothings, paired with silky, butter-poached lobster tails that are outrageously luxurious and bursting with sweet ocean vibes,” he says.

Outback Steakhouse

For a more casual and budget-friendly surf and turf, Outback Steakhouse offers Filet Mignon with Lobster Tail with two sides for $38.99.

“The 6 oz filet is blasted with bold seasoning and grilled to smoky perfection, teamed up with sweet lobster for an epic surf turf showdown,” says Chef Andrew. “It’s hearty, portion-packed, and delivers a crave-crushing flavor without the fuss.”

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse offers a 6 oz. Flo’s Filet®* with 4 oz. Lobster Tail and the Renegade Sirloin & Redrock Grilled Shrimp and either is an excellent choice, according to Chef Andrew,

“Classics like Flo’s Filet & Lobster Tail or Renegade Sirloin & Redrock Grilled Shrimp bring the heat: fresh, tender steaks loaded with killer seasoning, buttery lobster tails, or those fiery grilled shrimp that pack explosive taste in every bite,” he says. “It’s warm, made-fresh magic with that comfort-food soul hitting the sweet spot between bold flavor and addictive just one more energy. This one’s got heart, fire, and pure crowd roaring deliciousness!”

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse doesn’t offer a traditional surf and turf dish, but you can easily make your own by adding a side of grilled shrimp to any hand-cut steaks.

“This is an affordable way to enjoy steak and seafood at Texas Roadhouse,” says Chef Andrew. The steak is always cooked to perfection and the nicely seasoned shrimp makes the ideal meal.”