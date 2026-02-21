These chain restaurants serve surf and turf under $35.

The term “surf and turf” has come to refer to the pairing of two popular proteins: seafood and red meat. Also known as “reef and beef” in Australia, the slang is thought to have been coined in the 1960s as a best-of-both-worlds, gourmet, and indulgent option. Surf and turf can be super pricy when it involves the best cuts of steak and lobster. However, there are also options under $35 that bring together land and sea in a delicious way. Here are 5 chain restaurants serving surf and turf under $35.

LongHorn

LongHorn Steakhouse offers a 6 oz. Flo’s Filet®* with 4 oz. Lobster Tail for $36.29. However, adding Redrock Grilled Shrimp, my favorite chain restaurant shrimp option, is more affordable, at $33.78. If you want to feast on steak and lobster, the Renegade Sirloin & Lobster is just $33.28.”Classics like Flo’s Filet & Lobster Tail or Renegade Sirloin & Redrock Grilled Shrimp bring the heat: fresh, tender steaks loaded with killer seasoning, buttery lobster tails, or those fiery grilled shrimp that pack explosive taste in every bite,” Chef Andrew Owens, a Michelin-trained private chef in California, previously told ETNT. “It’s warm, made-fresh magic with that comfort-food soul hitting the sweet spot between bold flavor and addictive just one more energy. This one’s got heart, fire, and pure crowd roaring deliciousness!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse doesn’t offer a traditional surf and turf dish, but you can easily make your own by adding a side of grilled shrimp to any hand-cut steaks. Add Sidekick Grilled Shrimp for $7.99 to any steak dinner. “This is an affordable way to enjoy steak and seafood at Texas Roadhouse,” says Chef Andrew. The steak is always cooked to perfection and the nicely seasoned shrimp makes the ideal meal.”

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse offers Filet Mignon with Lobster Tail with two sides for a little over $35, $39.99. “The 6 oz filet is blasted with bold seasoning and grilled to smoky perfection, teamed up with sweet lobster for an epic surf turf showdown,” says Chef Andrew. “It’s hearty, portion-packed, and delivers a crave-crushing flavor without the fuss.” Or, to get under the $35 price point, order some shrimp with your steak. The Center-Cut Sirloin 6oz & Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie is $26.99, and the Center-Cut Sirloin 8oz & Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie is $29.99.

Logan’s Roadhouse

At Logan’s Roadhouse, there are a few ways to enjoy seafood and meat pairings. Currently, the Chase Rice Special, named after the country star, is a favorite at $33.92. It comes with an 11oz mesquite-grilled sirloin, paired with a skewer of grilled shrimp and his favorite sides: broccoli and cheese and Logan’s famous sweet potato. There is also a 6 oz. Sirloin Surf & Turf Trio for $33.91, which comes with a 6 oz. Sirloin, two crispy crab cakes, and a skewer of mesquite-grilled shrimp over Roadhouse Rice, and served with creamy Cajun and garlic dill sauces.

Black Angus

Over at Black Angus, you can enjoy a classic steakhouse environment with stellar deals. The 6-ounce top sirloin meal is just $19.99, which includes two classic sides. Or, you can opt for a 12-ounce sirloin for $27.99. Just add some shrimp and you are set.