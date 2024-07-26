The Best Way to Cook Shrimp in Your Air Fryer

Air fryers can do much more than heat up frozen chicken nuggets or French fries. If you're craving shrimp but don't have a lot of time to cook or prepare a fancy meal, the air fryer is the perfect solution.

Whether you're in the mood for shrimp tacos, shrimp pasta, or shrimp with a side of rice and vegetables, using your air fryer can help you save time and energy while giving your shrimp a tasty crisp on the outside.

To learn more about the best way to cook air fryer shrimp, we talked with Kathy Brooks, owner of Circa Air Fryer. Read on to learn about her easy, foolproof recipe, and then check out The Best Way to Cook Salmon in an Air Fryer.

Gather your ingredients.

Before you start on your air fryer shrimp, gather your ingredients to ensure you have everything you need. Fresh, raw shrimp is best, and we recommend peeling and deveining them before placing them in the air fryer.

We used the Elite Gourmet 4-Quart Air Fryer for this recipe, which holds about half a pound of shrimp at a time, but you can use any type of air fryer you prefer, as long as it can reach 400 degrees.

What you'll need:

1 lb raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

Lemon wedges (for serving)

Air fryer (one that reaches 400 degrees)

Get your air fryer and shrimp ready.

Before you prepare your shrimp, preheat your air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Grab a bowl large enough to toss the shrimp in the seasonings. Toss the shrimp with olive oil, garlic powder, paprika, salt, and black pepper until evenly coated.

Cook your shrimp.

Now it's time to cook your shrimp.

Arrange the shrimp in a single layer in the air fryer basket. Cook for about 6 to 8 minutes. Shake the shrimp halfway through cooking time to ensure even cooking. The shrimp should be opaque and slightly crisp.

Serve and enjoy!