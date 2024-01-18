The Best Way to Reheat Pizza in an Air Fryer

Some people eat their leftover pizza cold and straight out of the fridge, and for them, this routine may never change. But for the pizza eaters who want their leftovers to taste just as good as the original slices did, heating them up in the air fryer is key. It adds crispiness to the crust in a way that a microwave can't and cooks the entire pizza evenly, so you don't have to worry about a rubbery or soggy slice. If you haven't tried reheating your pizza in your air fryer, it's time to start.

People online agree. In a Reddit thread about air fryers, many users expressed their love of heating up leftover pizza using this kitchen appliance. One user said, "This might be a 'duh' for some, but your air fryer is the BEST way to reheat pizza by the slice (or two)." Another wrote, "I just air-fried some leftover dominos thin crust pizza. Comes out super crispy and better than fresh." One user even said, "I have gone to Little Caesars, bought a $5 pizza, and immediately put it in the fridge just so I could reheat it in the air fryer later. There's no going back."

Okay so we've established that an air fryer is the best way to reheat your pizza, but how do you do it? It seems simple enough, but we talked with a couple of experts to get their best tips and tricks for making the tastiest leftover pizza possible.

Read on to learn some easy tips for reheating your pizza, and for more air fryer tips, check out The Best Way to Cook Salmon Perfectly in the Air Fryer.

Preheat your air fryer

According to Kathy Brooks, owner of Circa AirFryer, "It's essential to preheat the air fryer before reheating the pizza because it helps to ensure even cooking and a crispy crust."

She suggests set the air fryer to 325 degrees Fahrenheit and allowing it to preheat for at least a few minutes.

Isla Zoey, co-founder and editor at Air Fryer Mag, says that when you're setting a temperature to reheat your pizza, it's best to "Avoid high temperatures to prevent burning the crust."

Use parchment paper

If you can, Brooks recommends using perforated parchment paper when reheating your pizza in the air fryer.

"Using perforated parchment paper in the air fryer basket helps to prevent the pizza from sticking and allows for better airflow, which leads to a crispier crust," says Brooks.

You can find parchment paper specifically made for the air fryer, like these disposable paper liners.

Cooking your air fryer pizza

Brooks notes that "Reheating pizza in an air fryer is quick, so it's important to keep an eye on the process to avoid overcooking."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

She advises that you start with a lower temperature—around 325 degrees Fahrenheit—and then check on your pizza after about 3-4 minutes. Brooks says "If it needs more time, increase the temperature slightly and continue cooking in 1-2 minute intervals until the desired level of crispiness is achieved."

Other helpful tips to try

According to Zoey, you can "place a small piece of aluminum foil over the cheese if you notice it's browning too quickly. This ensures a gooey, perfectly melted cheese."

And if you have room in your air fryer, Brooks suggests elevating your pizza slices by putting them on a rack or in a small oven-safe dish. "This helps to prevent the bottom from becoming too crispy while the cheese melts."

If you're reheating pizza that is a few days old and has potentially dried out a bit, Brooks also notes that you can add a small cup of water to the air fryer basket while it's cooking. "The steam created will help to keep the crust moist and prevent it from becoming too dry," says Brooks.

Following these steps and helpful tips will give you the crispiest, most delicious reheating pizza you've ever had!