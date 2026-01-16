7 Aldi Best New Arrivals Shoppers Love This January

From snacks to drinks, these new Aldi arrivals are affordable, flavorful, and getting rave reviews this month.

With groceries more expensive than ever, shoppers are turning to stores like Aldi for fantastic savings without sacrificing quality or taste. From food and drinks to snacks and protein shakes, Aldi is constantly adding great new items to the shelves, and January is no exception. Shoppers are stocking up on a variety of new products, including health-goal must-haves and grocery staples. Here are seven of the best new Aldi arrivals this month.

Clancy’s Sea Salt & Vinegar Avocado Oil Kettle Chips

Clancy’s Sea Salt & Vinegar Avocado Oil Kettle Chips ($3.29) are outstanding, shoppers say. “Why do I never see people talk about these? These are the best S&V chips on the market. None compare,” one said. “Yes! These are a frequent buy for me, they are so good. One of my favorite simple pleasures in life is tuna salad on an Aldi all butter croissant with a big ol’ pile of these salt and vinegar chips on the side,” another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

PurAqua Lime Mint Flavored Electrolyte Sparkling Water

PurAqua Lime Mint Flavored Electrolyte Sparkling Water ($2.55, also available in other flavors) is a must-have. “I’m fairly sensitive to the sucralose taste and a lot of sugar-free options just taste off, but the Aldi brand doesn’t really have that taste. I’ve liked every flavor I’ve tried, I think my favorite right now is the mandarin orange- tastes just like orange Fanta to me,” one shopper said.

Clancy’s Pea Crisps

Clancy’s Pea Crisps ($2.19) are incredible, shoppers rave. “Found these at my (Austin, TX area) store and bought them because I like the name brand,” one said. “Folks, these are just as good as the name brand! I’ll be going back and getting more! (These are the only flavor I saw, so I’m uncertain if they come in other flavors like tomato basil, etc).”

Friendly Farms Fat Free Plain Greek Yogurt

Friendly Farms Fat Free Plain Greek Yogurt ($5.45) is delicious and great value. “I’ve been buying the vanilla one and the pumpkin flex Granola and mixing them with Blueberries and making a parfait! I love their greek yogurt,” one shopper shared.

Elevation Chocolate/Vanilla Ultra Filtered Milkshake

Elevation Chocolate/Vanilla Ultra Filtered Milkshake ($8.79) are perfect for using in a Ninja Creami. “Not sure if these are new to all Alid’s but my local one just started carrying them, they make really good bases! ~$8 for a 4 pack, 30g protein and only 160 cals! The chocolate one with 20g of cocoa powder (I use the King Arthur blend), 1/4tsp of XG, pinch of salt and topped off with milk of choice to fill line, comes out very decadent,” one shopper shared.

Southern Grove Performance Trail Mix

Southern Grove Performance Trail Mix ($6.59) is such a big hit, shoppers are stocking up. “Went back today. 4 total cases left. Bought another 10x bags. People looking at me at the self checkout,” one said.

Nature’s Nature

Nature’s Nature Organic Pressed Coconut Water ($2.45) is great value. “Never had the original, But just tried the Pressed Organic Coconut Water & It’s amazing. It reminds me of one brand I buy from Whole Foods that costs double for smaller serving,” one shopper said.