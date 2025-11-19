11 Best New Aldi Holiday Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Aldi is rolling out its new holiday finds and shoppers are thrilled with so many new treasures to stock up on. From treats and snacks to holiday meal options and bundles, Aldi has prices that are easily some of the most competitive right now for groceries, decor, kitchenware, and more. If you’re planning a shopping trip soon, you’re sure to find something amazing. Here are 11 of the best Aldi holiday finds hitting shelves this week.

Choceur Hot Chocolate Stir Sticks

The Choceur Hot Chocolate Stir Sticks ($4.39) are a sweet little holiday find. “I saw them yesterday. They are so cute,” one shopper said.

L’oven Fresh Apple Stollen Bites

L’oven Fresh Apple Stollen Bites ($5.49) are a seasonal treat for Aldi shoppers. “Picked up the apple stollen bites yesterday too. Even though I thought it was too early for all the Xmas sweets,” one said.

M&M’s Holiday Peanut Chocolate Candies

M&M’s Holiday Peanut Chocolate Candies are $4.95 at Aldi for a 10 oz bag. “These chocolate candies are perfect for holiday gatherings and adding a splash of color to your dessert table. Enjoy them straight from the bag or use them to decorate cookies and cakes,” the company says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Merry Moments 2 Piece Metal Gingerbread Figures

The Merry Moments 2 Piece Metal Gingerbread Figures ($39.99) is a new addition to Aldi’s holiday collection. “Perfect for decorating, gifting and making your Christmas display stand out. Rustic, durable, and full of charm,” Aldi says.

Merry Moments 2 Quart Holiday Cast Iron Dutch Oven

The Merry Moments 2 Quart Holiday Cast Iron Dutch Oven with long lasting porcelain enamel interior and exterior is a great deal at just $22.99. “Perfect for oven to table holiday serving,” the brand says. “Tight-fitting lid locks in moisture and enhances flavors.”

The Appleton Farms Smoked Ham Butt is $15.92 per pound and perfect for holiday entertaining. “Making a soup or stew? This ham is for you! Bone-in hams are a great value – packing a punch of flavor. Appleton Farms bone-in hams are fully cooked so all you have to do is heat and they’re ready to eat!” the brand says.

Urban Accents Non-GMO Turkey Brine & Rub Kit

The Urban Accents Non-GMO Turkey Brine & Rub Kit ($6.99) will help you get a holiday turkey that is succulent and delicious. “This kit includes a heavy-duty biodegradable BPA-free brining bag, a spiced brine blend and a smoky peppercorn & herb rub. Simple and easy, this kit ensures your turkey will be the star of the meal,” the company says.

French’s Original Crispy Fried Onions

Stock up on French’s Original Crispy Fried Onions ($3.99), made from real American-grown onions and no artificial flavors for all your holiday casserole needs. “Perfect for adding a crunchy topping to casseroles, salads and burgers. These crispy fried onions bring a delicious flavor boost to any dish,” French’s says.

Chef’s Cupboard Hot Honey Stuffing

Aldi shoppers love the Chef’s Cupboard Hot Honey Stuffing ($1.29). “My husband and I love hot honey! I got these at Aldi and we are so excited to try them ,” one customer wrote on Facebook.

Specially Selected Premium Shrimp Ring

The Specially Selected Premium Shrimp Ring ($10.99) is ideal for your holiday appetizer and snack table. This shrimp is cooked-in-shell, peeled and pin deveined with the tail on for easy snacking. Each round includes cocktail sauce.

Specially Selected Mushroom & Truffle Au Gratin Potatoes

Aldi shoppers are excited about the new Specially Selected Mushroom & Truffle Au Gratin Potatoes. “Bought some today and I’m gonna have them with pork chops this week,” one said. “I haven’t had these but did have the gouda bacon and they were phenomenal,” another commented.