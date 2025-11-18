7 Best Aldi Finds Shoppers Say Make the Holidays Feel Special

Food is a serious nostalgia-sparker, especially over the holidays. Certain items bring back so many memories, simply at the sight of the box, the aroma when opening it, and of course, the taste. Aldi shoppers are serious about the grocery store’s holiday food and beverages, which are part of their annual celebrations. Here are the 7 Aldi finds shoppers say make the holidays feel special.

German Butter Cookies, AKA Wintermacht Butter Spekulatius Cookies

“The German butter cookies. They are as thin as a cracker and amazing. They are called Wintermacht Butter Spekulatius Cookies,” writes a shopper. “They are the best! I took a package to work with the intention to share, but…..” adds another.

Benton’s Fudge-Covered Peppermint Cremes

Shoppers also go wild over Benton's Fudge-Covered Peppermint Cremes. "The chocolate covered peppermint oreo type cookies are delicious," writes one person. "These are so so SO GOOD! The cookie is a really delicious fudge dipped oreo with a peppermint cream center and crunchy candy cane flecked on top. I'd recommend two boxes! 10/10," adds another fan in a separate feed.

The Turkey and Stuffing Chips

If you want to snack on a Thanksgiving dinner, pick up a bag of chips at Aldi. “The turkey and stuffing chips are an annual favorite. We’ve bought multiple bags already,” a shopper admits. “Tried these for the first time this year. They went so well with the turkey noodle soup I made from Thanksgiving leftovers,” someone added. “This! A crunchmaker. White bread, turkey, mayo, and a layer of the chips. Smash. Absolutely delicious,” a third says.

Maple Creme Cookies

Shoppers also return annually for Benton’s Maple Leaf Creme Cookies. “”The maple crème cookies. They are the closest we’ve found to an old seasonal favorite we would get at a local store here that no longer has them, so we get several boxes of them every fall,” someone suggests.

The Gingerbread House Cookie Kit

Once Benton’s Gingerbread House Cookie Kit drops, make sure to get one. The item sells out fast at most stores. “I get the gingerbread house every year,” one shopper reveals.

The Peppermint or White Chocolate Covered Pretzels

Don’t sleep on another snack items, a savory meets sweet favorite. “The peppermint pretzels,” a shopper says. “White chocolate covered pretzels! I give them out as gifts to my coworkers. It’s fairly inexpensive and they love them!” another suggests.

And, Winternacht Mixed Cookies

And, finally, shoppers also love another holiday specific cookie. “I love the Winternacht mixed cookies. They usually have a wafer variety too but I didn’t see that this year,” a person says.