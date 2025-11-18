 Skip to content

7 Best Aldi Finds Shoppers Say Make the Holidays Feel Special

These Aldi holiday favorites spark nostalgia and keep shoppers coming back every year.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
Published on November 18, 2025 | 10:00 AM

Food is a serious nostalgia-sparker, especially over the holidays. Certain items bring back so many memories, simply at the sight of the box, the aroma when opening it, and of course, the taste. Aldi shoppers are serious about the grocery store’s holiday food and beverages, which are part of their annual celebrations. Here are the 7 Aldi finds shoppers say make the holidays feel special.

German Butter Cookies, AKA Wintermacht Butter Spekulatius Cookies

Aldi

“The German butter cookies. They are as thin as a cracker and amazing. They are called Wintermacht Butter Spekulatius Cookies,” writes a shopper. “They are the best! I took a package to work with the intention to share, but…..” adds another.

Benton’s Fudge-Covered Peppermint Cremes

Aldi

Shoppers also go wild over Benton’s Fudge-Covered Peppermint Cremes. “The chocolate covered peppermint oreo type cookies are delicious,” writes one person. “These are so so SO GOOD! The cookie is a really delicious fudge dipped oreo with a peppermint cream center and crunchy candy cane flecked on top. I’d recommend two boxes! 10/10,” adds another fan in a separate feed.

The Turkey and Stuffing Chips

Aldi

If you want to snack on a Thanksgiving dinner, pick up a bag of chips at Aldi. “The turkey and stuffing chips are an annual favorite. We’ve bought multiple bags already,” a shopper admits. “Tried these for the first time this year. They went so well with the turkey noodle soup I made from Thanksgiving leftovers,” someone added. “This! A crunchmaker. White bread, turkey, mayo, and a layer of the chips. Smash. Absolutely delicious,” a third says.

Maple Creme Cookies

Aldi

Shoppers also return annually for Benton’s Maple Leaf Creme Cookies. “”The maple crème cookies. They are the closest we’ve found to an old seasonal favorite we would get at a local store here that no longer has them, so we get several boxes of them every fall,” someone suggests.

Aldi

Once Benton’s Gingerbread House Cookie Kit drops, make sure to get one. The item sells out fast at most stores. “I get the gingerbread house every year,” one shopper reveals.

The Peppermint or White Chocolate Covered Pretzels

Aldi

Don’t sleep on another snack items, a savory meets sweet favorite. “The peppermint pretzels,” a shopper says. “White chocolate covered pretzels! I give them out as gifts to my coworkers. It’s fairly inexpensive and they love them!” another suggests.

And, Winternacht Mixed Cookies

Aldi

And, finally, shoppers also love another holiday specific cookie. “I love the Winternacht mixed cookies. They usually have a wafer variety too but I didn’t see that this year,” a person says.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more about Leah
Filed Under
// // // //

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family