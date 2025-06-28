Aldi has amassed a cult following for selling high quality, delicious groceries for less. According to fans of the international supermarket chain, there are so many items that are better than name brand alternatives, at impossible-to-beat prices. And who doesn’t love tantalizing-to-the-tastebud foods? Here are 7 Aldi finds shoppers say are “better than name brand.”

Special Selection Marinara Sauce

Stock up on Special Selection Marinara Sauce on your next Aldi shopping run. “I love their special selection marinara sauce. Tastes like Rao’s to me. Glass jar with the black label,” writes one Redditor. “Yes, I’ve enjoyed all of the flavors of the special selection marinara & I love the jars to keep,” another agrees.

Moser Roth Chocolate

The candy aisle is also a must-visit spot at Aldi store. “Moser Roth Chocolate…all of them are delicious..and at 1.99 a bar, no one beats the price,” says one person. “One of the best items you can get when you compare price and quality!” someone adds. “Some of their chocolates are actually made in austria or Germany! European chocolate is superior and Aldi sells it for a very good price,” a third says.

Cheese

The cheese selection at Aldi is famous, and you aren’t going to find better deals on all your favorite varieties. “The cheese prices cannot be beat. I always get some gouda and the cheddar parmesan blend for homemade mac and cheese,” one person says. “The goat cheese with blueberries is my favorite. I take it to hang outs and it’s gone in an hour. I will definitely try this, sounds 🙌 thanks,” another says. “Feta is always at least 50% less $$ than other stores,” a third chimes in.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Herbs and Spices

The spice selection is also great. “I was recently surprised by the quality of the Stonemill black pepper grinder. It’s $2 for a larger than average sized grinder, and the grind is easy & efficient… it’s something I usually don’t think about until I buy a McCormick one for more than 2x the price and it doesn’t even grind well,” someone says.

Olive Oil and Vinegar

Don’t sleep on the olive oil and vinegar offerings at Aldi. “I also like their olive oil because it’s inexpensive for it being sourced from Italy. I buy my balsamic vinegar from there as well (for making dressing at home)” someone says.

Lacura Body Wash

Aldi makes great beauty dupes. “Their Lacura brand version of the Dove deep moisture body wash. No other store brand has been able to get the scent and feel quite right, except for Aldi. It’s way less expensive, too,” one shopper maintains.

Peanut Butter Cups

Lots of shoppers swear that the peanut butter cups are addictive. “I finally had to put mine in the fridge so I couldn’t just open the bag immediately start shoving them down my gullet,” one says. “I cannot even buy them anymore. They are too good for me to have self control,” says another. “They’re straight up better than Reese’s,” a third claims.