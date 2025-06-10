ALDI Cuts Prices on 400+ Summer Items

Aldi has amassed a seriously devoted following by offering superior products at a fraction of the price of competing grocers. From their famous freezer section finds to a surprisingly clever selection of gift items, you never know what Aldi will bring to the table in terms of offering high quality food and household products at unbeatable price. Due to President Donald Trump’s tariff wars and overall inflation, it’s no secret that groceries have gotten more expensive than ever. However, Aldi made a seriously shocking announcement this week in hopes of saving Americans money this summer. The chain is cutting its already-low prices even further on 400+ products to save Americans $100 million through Labor Day.

Aldi Is Slashing Price on Nearly 25 Percent of Products

Aldi told us that they are cutting prices on nearly 25 percent of their products, ranging from grilling essentials to organic fruits and vegetables, and even snacks. The chain hopes that the move will help save customers $100 million this summer.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

They Are Dedicated to Saving Customers Money This Summer

“Our customers count on ALDI for the lowest prices of any national grocer, every day, and we never take that trust for granted,” said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI. “While customers may see higher prices at other retailers, we’re working hard to unlock even more value for our shoppers, just in time for summer’s lineup of holidays and gatherings where food takes center stage. It’s another way we’re doubling down on our commitment to help shoppers fill their carts with great products for less.”

Value “Isn’t a Trend”

"Value isn't a trend at ALDI. It's been in our DNA since we opened our first store nearly 50 years ago," added Scott Patton, ALDI Chief Commercial Officer. "This summer, we're going further to deliver more of what sets us apart, great products at the lowest possible prices. With price drops on the seas

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Mini Pizza Bagels

A favorite of kids and adults alike, one of the items that is going down in price is Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Mini Pizza Bagels. The bite-sized pizza treats are great as a snack or a meal. They used to be $6.29, but now you can get the box for just $5.99.

Clancy’s Chili Lime Potato Chips

In terms of Aldi snacks, Clancy’s Chili Lime Potato Chips are a fan favorite. Now is the time to stock up for your next summer barbecue. The spicy, citrus chips are one of many items marked down from $1.89 to $1.79.

Friendly Farms 2% Ultra-Filtered Milk

Aldi even marked down essential items, including milk, yogurt, and produce. For example, Friendly Farms 2% Ultra-Filtered Milk was $4.39, and is now just $3.89. There are also lots of other drinks on sale, including white grape juice and cranberry juice.

Millville Protein Pancake Mix

Save money on pancake mix and whip up a protein-packed breakfast. The Millville Protein Pancake Mix was $3.79, but the price has now been reduced to $3.49. Other breakfast items that are on the reduced price list include cream cheese and Berry Kids Krunch cereal.

Summit Popz Prebiotic Soda

Aldi even offers its own version of healthy soda. Summit Popz Prebiotic Soda was previously $1.59 per can. However, now you can enjoy it for $0.10 less. It is now $1.49. To see the whole list of items that have been reduced in price, click here.