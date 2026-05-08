7 Aldi Foods Shoppers Say Are Better Than Name Brand Right Now

Save money with these fan-favorite grocery items that outshine the big labels.

Aldi‘s private label products are known for being high quality and excellent value for money, especially when compared to the big label names. Shoppers know that with a little savvy, they can get an Aldi haul packed with fan-favorite snacks, meals, drinks and more without breaking the bank. If you’re planning a shopping trip soon and want some fan-favorite items to add to your list, the following are considered to be some of the best. Here are seven Aldi foods better than the name brand options.

Benton’s Peanut Butter Fudge Cookies

Aldi shoppers compare the ​​Benton’s Peanut Butter Fudge Cookies to Girl Scout Cookies’ Tagalongs. “I literally cannot buy the Benton’s PB Fudge Cookies anymore because I will eat the entire box in one sitting. The Girl Scout equivalent is good too but the Benton’s blow them out of the water somehow. 10/10, too good, would not buy again,” one shopper said.

Specially Selected Cold Smoked Salmon

Aldi’s Specially Selected Cold Smoked Salmon is excellent, fans say. “I don’t know if it’s better than named brand but their Smoked Salmon is just as good as the stuff that’s twice as expensive at the competitors,” one shopper shared.

Park Street Deli Roasted Red Pepper Topped Hummus

Aldi shoppers rave about the taste, quality, and value of the Park Street Deli Roasted Red Pepper Topped Hummus. “I like the roasted red pepper hummus. All the Aldi hummus tastes way better than any other store brand or name brand to me,” one said. “I just wanted to say that aldi hummus is some of the best store bought hummus around! It’s creamy and a little fluffy from being aerated and they don’t skimp on the flavor additions. My favorites are roasted red pepper which I love that it has peppers in the hummus and not just the topping, and significantly spicy,” another commented.

Choceur Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

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Shoppers love the Choceur Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups. “Might be a controversial opinion but I love Choceur peanut butter cups so much more than Reese’s. I love all the Choceur chocolates I’ve tried but the cups are so good I can’t buy them often because I’ll eat them all pretty quickly,” one said.

Barissimo Oatmeal Cookie Oatmilk Coffee Creamer

Aldi shoppers say the plant-based creamers at Aldi, like the Barissimo Oatmeal Cookie Oatmilk Coffee Creamer, are exceptional quality. “The Oat line of coffee creamers, they don’t coagulate/curdle when added to hot coffee like every single other brand,” one fan shared.

Millville Honey Graham Squares

Millville Honey Graham Squares are vastly superior to the name brand, fans say. “I love the Aldi brand of Golden Grahams (cereal) so much better than the original,” one shopper commented. “Same for the Shredded Mini Wheats and Raisin Bran,” another agreed.

Friendly Farms Regular Cottage Cheese

Aldi shoppers rave about the Friendly Farms Regular Cottage Cheese. “I like Aldi sour cream and cottage cheese better than daisy,” one Redditor said. “The cottage cheese is so much better. It’s the only kind my 2 year old will eat,” another agreed. “My husband prefers Aldi Cottage Cheese over any other brand by a wide margin! I like their fresh deli pickles and he and I both prefer their chicken nuggets over Tyson,” another commented.