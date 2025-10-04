Aldi is one of my go-to spots for groceries. In addition to the store’s everyday low prices on everything from name brands to Aldi favorites, the store is constantly dropping prices, making affordable items even cheaper. This week is no exception. Here are the 7 best Aldi items with steep price drops this week.

Happy Farms Shredded Colby Jack Cheese

Pick up a few bags of Happy Farms Shredded Colby Jack Cheese, 12 oz, reduced to $2.45 from $2.85. The blend includes Colby and Monterey Jack cheeses made with calcium-packed cow’s milk that is not treated with rBST.

Doritos Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips

Doritos Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips, 9.25 oz is also on major sale. The brand name chips are just $3.35, with a regular price of $4.95.

Kirkwood Dino Nuggets

Kirkwood Dino Nuggets, 35 oz, are a favorite of children and adults alike. The bag is just $7.05, reduced from $7.95. The dinosaur-shaped chicken breast patty fritters with rib meat are fully cooked and easy to prepare.

Elevation Gluten Free Golden Vanilla Cream Protein Bar

Shoppers love Aldi protein bars. Elevation Gluten Free Golden Vanilla Cream Protein Bar, four count, is on sale for $3.85 from $4.09. They are packed with protein and essential nutrients and have a creamy vanilla flavor.

Lunch Buddies Crustless Sandwich

If your kids like Uncrustables, they will love the Aldi version, Lunch Buddies Crustless Sandwich. Get the box for $3.29, down from $3.55. Each contains peanut butter and grape jelly, offering 8 grams of protein.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Black Angus Beef Choice Boneless Top Round Steak

Stock up on Black Angus Beef Choice Boneless Top Round Steak. The price just got reduced to $7.37 from $7.46. The steak is lean and fresh, never frozen, black angus beef.

WATERLOO Raspberry Nectarine Flavored Sparkling Water

Stock your beverage fridge with WATERLOO Raspberry Nectarine Flavored Sparkling Water. The 8-pack of 12 fl oz cans is $4.15 reduced from $4.59.