Aldi is a great grocery store, selling staple products that keep shoppers returning for more. However, lots of shoppers maintain that their seasonal products are legendary. Over the next week or so, the shelves of Aldi will be filling up with new and exciting food and drinks and also annual favorites. Here are the 7 best new Aldi seasonal groceries hitting shelves this week.

Harvest Chicken Apple Sausage

I am a big fan of chicken apple sausage, which I add to my egg scrambles. Aldi is dropping Simply Nature Organic Harvest Apple Chicken Sausage, 12 oz, made with chicken raised without antibiotics. These would also be delicious smothered in sauerkraut on a bun.

A Protein-Packed Ramen Cup

Aldi has been expanding their Asian offerings as of late. This Chef Woo Braised Beef Ramen Cup, 2.5 oz is a sneaky protein source, offering 100% plant-based protein to the tune of 20 grams of protein per 71 grams.

Lots of German Products

In honor of German Week, Aldi is dropping lots of Octoberfest-worthy food. Deutsche Küche German Style Pickles, Deutsche Küche German Style Red Cabbage with Apples, Deutsche Küche Cheese Egg Spaetzle, Deutsche Küche Fruits of the Forest Strudel, and Deutsche Küche Pork Schnitzel are a few worth checking out.

Apple Pie Chobani

Craving apple pie but looking for a healthier option? Chobani Apple Pie a la Mode Flavored Greek Yogurt, 5.3 oz, is basically a dessert in Greek yogurt form. Get the new product, which has 10 grams of protein per serving.

Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream Sandwiches

Pumpkin spice season is in full swing, and Aldi is here for it. Over in the freezer section, make sure to pick up Sundae Shoppe Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream Sandwiches, 4 count, a delicious sweet treat.

Delicious Bite-Sized Meatballs

Shoppers love these Bremer Bite Size Mini Meatballs, 132 count. They are perfect for spaghetti and meatball night, each ball made with seasoned Italian pork and beef.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

French Fries with Potato Skin

Are you looking for a delicious new French fry to try? Season’s Choice Country Style French Fries, 24 oz, are French-fried potatoes with skin that look so good.