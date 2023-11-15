Aldi Is Opening 7 Exciting New Stores Tomorrow—Here's Where

Beyond its low prices and private-label products, Aldi is also known for its rapid expansion. In fact, the budget-friendly retailer currently holds the title as the fastest-growing grocery chain in America.

Earlier this year, Aldi announced its plans to open 120 stores by the end of 2023, which would bring its total U.S. store count to 2,400 locations. As it continues to reach this goal, the German grocer will be opening seven new stores tomorrow, Nov. 16.

The new grocery stores will be located at:

32752 River Oaks Lane, Sartell, Minn.

2413 W. Hwy 80, Dublin, Ga.

4957 Promenade Blvd., Marrero, La.

671 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road, San Marcos, Calif.

4851 North Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, Mo.

1169 Dutch Fork Road, Irmo, S.C.

200 Lafayette Avenue, Moundsville, W. Va.

The seven new locations will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Along with their respective ribbon-cutting ceremonies, all of the new stores are ramping up the excitement by giving customers the chance to win a $500 Aldi gift card. Participants can enter the sweepstakes from Nov. 16 through Nov. 19. Additionally, the first 100 customers at the seven new stores will receive a "Golden Ticket" that could be worth up to $100.

That's not the only thing Aldi has in store for these openings though. The first 100 customers at the Dublin, Ga.; Marrero, La.; Kansas City, Mo.; and Irmo, S.C. stores will also score a bag of free Aldi goodies. All of the new stores, with the exception of the Moundsville, W. Va., location note online that they will be giving away a limited number of free tote bags, as well.

"Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we've been voted the price leader for six years running," JR Perry, Saxonburg regional vice president for Aldi, said in a statement. "We're excited to open our first Aldi store in Moundsville and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping."

In addition to cutting the ribbon of seven brand-new stores, Aldi is also opening two new relocations tomorrow, according to Winsight Grocery Business. In Ohio, the supermarket chain is moving its Huntington store to 228 Township Road in South Point, Ohio. Then, in Illinois, Aldi is relocating its Rockford location to 3801 W. Riverside Boulevard.

After this week's store openings, Aldi has even more additions coming down the pike. On Nov. 30, the grocery chain will open the doors of four new stores in Buford, Ga.; Dubuque, Iowa; Baton Rouge, La.; and Shreveport, La. Then, on Dec. 1, Aldi will open a store in Long Beach, Calif.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e