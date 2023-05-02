Aldi Plans to Open More Than 100 New Stores in 2023—Here's Where The Discount Chain Is Headed Next

Aldi may have more generic brands and a smaller product selection than some of its bigger rivals like Walmart and Costco, but that doesn't mean that Americans don't have a major appetite for the discount grocer. In fact, the retailer has ambitious plans to meet the soaring demand for affordable groceries by opening 120 new stores across the United States by the end of 2023.

These openings will build on Aldi's rapid expansion in 2022, which saw the company open and remodel 139 stores. The new stores set open this year will bring Aldi's nationwide store count up to 2,400, according to an announcement from the company.

"While inflation is undoubtedly driving unprecedented demand for affordable groceries, we know that once customers experience the Aldi difference, they keep shopping with us, even when the economy improves," Aldi U.S. CEO Jason Hart said in a statement. "Our growth is led by our customers, and they continue to want more Aldi locations coast-to-coast."

So, where can American consumers expect to see the retailer's colorful store signs pop up in the coming months? Though Aldi didn't break down where all of the 120 new stores will be located in the announcement, it did provide a little insight into which markets can expect to see some brand-new locations.

The openings will span the continental United States, including the "rapidly growing" Southeast region, according to Aldi. The company said that it recently opened a regional headquarters and distribution center in Loxley, Ala., to help support new locations in the area. Aldi also revealed that it will add stores in two Louisiana markets–Baton Rouge and New Orleans–for the very first time.

Currently, the Aldi website lists nine upcoming grand openings and reopenings across seven states this month alone, beginning with stores in Memphis, Tenn., and Thorndale, Pa., on May 4. The company has already made progress on the 2023 openings this spring, adding 18 stores across the country in March and opening two others in Upstate New York in April.

While grocery shoppers across the U.S. await an influx of discount groceries with the new Aldi openings, they can also expect the chain to become more eco-friendly. The company said it plans to add features like rooftop solar panels to new and existing stores, as well as eliminate plastic shopping bags and use more environmentally friendly refrigerants to cut down on carbon emissions.