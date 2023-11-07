Aldi Just Unveiled Its 2023 Advent Calendars—Score One Before They're Gone

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It's the most wonderful time of the year—when ALDI unveils their advent calendars. This year, the exciting lineup of calendars featuring a treat behind each window as you countdown to the holidays includes wine, cheese, and even LEGOs.

For the uninitiated, advent calendars are traditionally used to build anticipation from December 1 to Christmas with daily surprises. ALDI is famous for its fun varieties of advent calendars, which are now available at more than 2,200 ALDI stores in 38 states. (If you're interested in the alcohol-themed calendars, be aware that in certain states alcohol sales are not permitted by law at grocery stores).

The Holiday Magic Wine Advent Calendar contains 24 different kinds of wine, the Make It Sparkle Sparkling Wine Variety Pack contains six French sparkling wines, and the Beer Advent Calendar contains 24 12-ounce cans. But sadly, all of these are already marked as sold out on the ALDI website, which is why you better hurry if you want to get one of the calendars that are still in stock.

Thankfully, you can still grab the Cheese Advent Calendar ($16.99) which contains 24 festive mini cheeses from Europe, the Hot Sauce Calendar ($14.99) which offers 25 days of "holiday heat," the Moser Roth Luxury Chocolate Advent Calendar ($15.99) which contains 25 delicious Belgian chocolates and the LEGO City or Friends Advent Calendar ($29.99) which has 24 fun gift doors to open. All of these are available while quantities last and items may not be available in all stores.

On Instagram, @ohheyaldi gave us a look at some of the advent calendars found in stores and commenters were excited.

"CANT WAIT," wrote one poster.

"None at my store…" bemoaned one shopper.

While the boozy calendars went quickly, fans of the store had more luck finding the food-themed calendars. "When one door closes… another door opens… it's Advent Calendar season at Aldi!" the @ohheyaldi account posted along with a reel including the LEGO, coffee, and candle calendars.

"Snatched up the puzzle one and they're so cute and very manageable—gonna use as a winter wind down activity," commented one ALDI fan.

ALDI unveiled their advent calendars on November 1, and more varieties will become available through November and into December. It's important to note that the advent calendars are in limited supply and they won't be restocked, so it's wise to grab 'em when you see 'em! Stores cannot hold or reserve products.